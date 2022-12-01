Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Football: Ricki Herbert on possibility of another All Whites and Wellington Phoenix job share

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
Ricki Herbert coached both the All Whites and the Wellington Phoenix between 2007-2013. Photo / Photosport

Ricki Herbert coached both the All Whites and the Wellington Phoenix between 2007-2013. Photo / Photosport

Ricki Herbert believes another hybrid All Whites/Wellington Phoenix coaching role could work — but admits it is a complicated scenario.

Current Phoenix mentor Ufuk Talay is a high profile applicant for the vacant national team

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport