Chris Wood poses in his new Nottingham Forest uniform. Photo / Nottingham Forest FC

All Whites striker Chris Wood officially has a new home in the English Premier League after confirming a move to Nottingham Forest, on loan from Newcastle, overnight.

Forest announced that the loan is for the remainder of the season with “a conditional obligation to become a permanent deal until the summer of 2024.”

The 31-year-old Wood joined Newcastle from Burnley for NZ$47.9 million one year ago and helped the team avoid relegation. The Magpies are now fourth in the Premier League.

Wood could be available for Sunday’s game against Bournemouth if Forest manage to register him with enough notice.

“It’s a great feeling and I am very thankful to be here,” Wood said in a statement.

“Nottingham Forest is a massive club which I have come up against a number of times, but it’s nice now to be able to pull on the red shirt and fight for the club.

“It’s a club looking up rather than anything else, it’s going to take a lot of hard work, but it’s a squad that’s pulling together.

“I’ve been in this league a long time, so hopefully I’ll bring a lot of experience to try and help the younger lads out and bring everybody together.

“As a visiting player, it’s always been a hostile atmosphere at The City Ground. The crowd are loud and strong, so I’m thankful to have that passionate fanbase on my side now and I can’t wait to get playing there.”

Financial terms weren’t disclosed but Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said the loan is “a good deal financially for the football club.”

Wood’s proven goal-scoring ability will be a boost for newly promoted Forest, who sit in 13th in the Premier League table, with $33m striker Awoniyi facing an extended period on the sidelines.

Wood has 54 goals across 189 top-flight appearances. He has netted three times this season in 18 appearances for Newcastle, but has only started four times.

Despite playing what proved to be abackup role, Wood said he was grateful for his time at the club.

“A short note to you all to say thank you to everyone at this special club, especially my teammates, the coaches and all of the support staff,” Wood said on Instagram.

“You guys are amazing to work with. And of course, to the supporters - what incredible atmosphere you guys give the team, it really does lift everyone... I’ll be cheering along with you all for the rest of this season!!”

Newcastle co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi released a personal message to Wood, returning those thanks.

“Thank you for the last 12 months,” Ghodoussi said. “We couldn’t have done it without you!

“Wishing you the best of luck on your new adventure.”