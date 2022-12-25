New Zealand Football CEO Andrew Pragnell. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell is hopeful the next All Whites coach won’t use the job as a stepping stone to a higher profile position, given the team’s seemingly advantageous route to the Fifa World Cup.

From the 2026 tournament onwards Oceania has one direct spot – instead of an intercontinental playoff – with the expansion of 32 to 48 teams at Fifa’s global showpiece.

Though nothing can be taken for granted, with the steady improvement of the Island nations, the All Whites now have a much simpler pathway, given their traditional dominance of the region.

That would have appealed to ambitious coaches across the world, with the chance to put themselves in the spotlight in 2026.

But Pragnell said NZF were conscious of weeding out such candidates, in a bid to find someone with the right motivations.

“It’s about understanding why someone might be interested in New Zealand as obviously we have a clearer path to the World Cup in 2026,” Pragnell said.

“It’s going to be desirable to a number of people and we wanted to ensure that people are not just doing it for that reason only. We’re looking for longer term continuity, someone who would invest themselves into the country and therefore, ideally has some form of connection to the country.”

Swiss Fritz Schmid was a left field choice in 2018 and lasted less than 16 months. Anthony Hudson put everything into the role during the previous cycle but also clearly saw the New Zealand job as another rung on the ladder.

After the exit of Danny Hay, this time there were around 80 applications – from every continent - with five candidates shortlisted.

Pragnell says each of the quintet has a New Zealand link.

He wouldn’t disclose names but Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay has gone public with his application while Under-20 coach Darren Bazeley and former Junior All Whites mentor Des Buckingham are also believed to have made the final cut.

Interviews have recently been completed. The panel included Pragnell, new high performance manager Keir Hansen, an NZF board member, a Players’ Association representative and two European-based All Whites.

It’s the first time in recent memory that players have had a formal say in the identity of new coach.

Pragnell had hoped to make an appointment before the end of this year, but that won’t be happening now.

“We haven’t reached a decision and don’t want to rush something for the sake of it because Christmas is just an arbitrary date,” said Pragnell.

There is a some “ongoing deliberation” and a “little bit of back and forth” in terms of confirming a preference, with potentially more due diligence to be done with third parties.

An announcement is expected by mid-January, though could be a week earlier than that, depending on contract negotiations and other business.

The panel had assessed the candidates based on several key attributes, during the extended interviews, which were done remotely rather than face to face.

“First and foremost, international coaching experience and the ability to demonstrate skills that are required for international coaching,” explained Pragnell.

“Coaching internationally is vastly different from club coaching so that’s key. Then there’s obviously some qualifications, with a preference around the Pro licence. And an ability to build or work with a team culture and help facilitate a growth in culture.”

The impending coach announcement will be accompanied by confirmation of the All Whites games in March.

As revealed by the Herald last month, that window will feature two home matches for only the second time since 2006. It’s likely the opponent will be a team from East or Southeast Asia.