A match-fixing investigation has been launched after a penalty shoot-out in Nigeria. Video / Remo Stars Sports Club via YouTube

A Nigerian football club will be investigated following match-fixing allegations in the wake of a bizarre penalty shootout.

Footage of Remo Stars shootout defeat to Ijebu United in the final of the Ogun State Cup final has gone viral after deliberate misses and a goalkeeper failing to attempt to save shots.

The match was the final of a regional tournament ahead of the National FA Cup competition. Both sides earned spots in the National FA Cup but Remo Stars could lose their place.

The national federation's general secretary Mohammed Sanusi described the footage as "embarrassing" however a source from Remo Stars told ESPN it was part of a team protest.

If this isn’t Match Fixing, then I don’t know what it is.



Why is Nigerian football like this? Why don’t we ever want progress??



This is Ogun State FA Cup final between Remo Stars and Ijebu United 💔💔



pic.twitter.com/Mef2oU2gd1 — Ibukun Aluko (@IbkSports) July 14, 2022

"Our club has been constantly treated poorly by the FA, and we did not even want to enter for this competition but we were prevailed upon to enter for it," the unnamed source said told ESPN.

"At the final, the referee made some dodgy calls, even denying us what was a clear penalty kick.

"The referee wanted the game to go to penalties, he signalled just one minute of additional time. That was the last straw for us, and we decided we would not play the penalty shootout and they should simply give us the silver medals for second place."

"So we said we could play, but playing does not mean we have to score. In retrospect, we can now see that that was a mistake as well. It is being made to look even worse than our initial decision not to play at all."