Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes (top) takes a tumble after clashing with Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah. Photo / AP

Newcastle didn’t get the win but held Premier League leaders Arsenal scoreless in a 0-0 draw between title challengers this morning.

The Gunners have scored in every other league game this season en route to what is now an eight-point lead over Manchester City, who play at Chelsea on Friday morning.

The draw at Emirates Stadium allowed both teams to extend unbeaten runs in league play. Newcastle’s streak rose to 13; Arsenal’s to 11.

Arsenal started strong but faded and rarely threatened to penetrate the defence of third-place Newcastle. The Magpies have the best defensive record in the league, conceding only 11 times.

The match featured few chances but produced eight yellow cards and a brief exchange of words between managers Eddie Howe and Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta.

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope made a save to deny Eddie Nketiah a late winner.

Both teams next play FA Cup games against third-division opponents. Arsenal is at Oxford United next Tuesday. Newcastle visits Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday and then hosts Leicester on Wednesday in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.