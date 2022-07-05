Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Football: New Zealand to host inaugural Fifa Women's World Cup playoff tournament

3 minutes to read
Football Ferns players celebrate. Photo / Photosport

Football Ferns players celebrate. Photo / Photosport

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

New Zealand will host a Fifa first next year – with the inaugural qualifying playoff tournament for the Women's World Cup to be held in this country.

It could be considered a mini-World Cup, as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.