Football Ferns players celebrate. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand will host a Fifa first next year – with the inaugural qualifying playoff tournament for the Women's World Cup to be held in this country.

It could be considered a mini-World Cup, as 10 nations will converge in Auckland (North Harbour Stadium) and Hamilton (Waikato Stadium) to decide the final three qualifying spots for the tournament.

There will be two teams from Asia, Africa, South America, North and Central America (Concacaf) involved, along with one European side and the top Oceania representative.

The event – which will be staged between February 17-23 - is a consequence of Fifa's decision to expand the Women's World Cup from 24 to 32 teams.

It provides another chance for teams that miss direct qualification and will be an ideal test of the training and stadium facilities in the country, as well as a myriad of other logistical matters.

Probably the biggest bonus is that the Football Ferns will play three matches at home coinciding with the event, against the top seeded team and another still to be confirmed guest nation.

It's a rare opportunity for the Ferns on these shores and the concurrent camp scenario will be invaluable ahead of the World Cup proper (July 20).

Thailand and Chinese Taipei are the first two confirmed nations for the playoff tournament.

The other teams will be decided in continental tournaments this month, aside from the European representative which will be known in October.

The format will see two group of three teams and one section of four.

In the smaller group the seeded team will face the winner of a knockout match between the other two countries for a World Cup berth. The other group will have two semifinals then a decider, with the two highest ranked teams seeded to meet in the final.

"The decision in 2019 to expand the FIFA Women's World Cup from 24 to 32 teams, has already had a significant impact on the wider growth and development of the women's game," said Fifa chief women's football officer Sarai Bareman. "More nations now have the chance to play on the world's biggest stage and this all starts with the playoff tournament."

Nine teams have already secured their places at the Women's World Cup, alongside hosts New Zealand and Australia.

China, Japan, Korea Republic, Philippines and Vietnam have qualified from Asia, with France, Spain, Sweden and Denmark confirmed as the first of 11 European nations.