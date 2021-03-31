Football: New Zealand host cities revealed for FIFA World Cup 2023

Football Ferns players Erin Nayler, Paige Satchell and Annalie Longo pose for a photo with Australia's Tameka Yallop at Eden Park. Photosport

Auckland's Eden Park will host the opening game of the FIFA World Cup in 2023 in Australia and New Zealand it has been announced today.

FIFA have revealed the host cities with Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin the four New Zealand cities.

Christchurch misses out after being in the original bid.

Both Australia and New Zealand will also host one semifinal each with the full match schedule to be announced later this year. Stadium Australia in Sydney will host the final.

Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth are the other Australian host cities.

Speaking on the selection FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: "The appointment of the 9 Host Cities represents a major milestone for the next FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, as well as for players and football fans across Australia, New Zealand and around the world.

"Building on the incredible success of France 2019 both on and off the pitch, the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 and 9 Host Cities across Australia and New Zealand will not only showcase the world's very best players, but will also provide a powerful platform to unite and inspire people, transform lives and create a lasting legacy for women's football in Australia and New Zealand and around the world."

President of New Zealand Football Johanna Wood said the legacy of the tournament starts now.

"It is a privilege to co-host the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023 with Australia and we look forward to welcoming the world's best athletes and their supporters to Aotearoa New Zealand."

"We have and will continue to work with our partners to deliver the biggest, most exciting and best tournament to date. The legacy of FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 starts now and will go on to leave a lasting impression on women's sport across both countries and the wider Asia-Pacific region."

The host cities and stadiums for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 are:

Adelaide – Hindmarsh Stadium

Auckland / Tāmaki Makaurau – Eden Park

Brisbane – Brisbane Stadium

Dunedin / Ōtepoti – Dunedin Stadium

Hamilton / Kirikiriroa – Waikato Stadium

Melbourne – Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

Perth – Perth Rectangular Stadium

Sydney – Stadium Australia and Sydney Football Stadium

Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tara – Wellington Stadium