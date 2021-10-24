Football: Manchester United suffer loss to Liverpool, calls for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring their side's third goal. Photo / Getty

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring their side's third goal. Photo / Getty

Manchester United have been thrashed on home soil in a devastating 5-0 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League.

Naby Keita, Diogo Jota and Mo Salah all netted in a horror first half for the hosts - the first time in 70 years that Man Utd trailed 4-0 at half-time in a league game.

United fans weren't impressed - some supporters already booing at 2-0 before thousands vacated their seats after the third goal was scored.

It's mounted pressure on Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as calls for the Norwegian to be sacked grow louder.

"This is the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Thank you Liverpool," one fan wrote on Twitter

"If Solskjær isn't sacked tomorrow I'm done," wrote another.

This is the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Thank you Liverpool — Trey (@UTDTrey) October 24, 2021

If Solskjær isn’t sacked tomorrow I’m done — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) October 24, 2021

There is no way Ole Solskjaer will survive this. No chance. — Devils of United 🔰 (@DevilsOfUnited) October 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, who wrapped up his hat-trick just after the break, was elevated by the win speaking to Sky Sports after the match.

"We knew they will come and try to give everything so we had to give 100 per cent," he said. "We just tried to play our football and play in between the lines to create more chances. We did that and were lucky to score.

"We know what it takes to win the Premier League, we did it two years ago. A big win here but still only three points.

"We try to win each game and try to win the title. We need to play to win everything. From our heads from pre-season, we need to win the Premier League and hopefully we go for that."