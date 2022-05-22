Manchester City's Rodrigo runs to celebrate after scoring his side's second goal against Aston Villa. Photo / AP

Manchester City are the champions of England again but they needed three late goals to secure the title after trailing Aston Villa on the final match of the English Premier League season.

City won the title by just one point over Liverpool in a dramatic final day.

Needing just a draw or win to secure the title ahead of Liverpool, Manchester City looked in trouble when former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho made it 2-0 to the visitors in the 69th minute.

That opened the door for Liverpool who would have needed a win at Wolves.

But City claimed their eighth title, and second time they've gone back-to-back, with three goals in a span of five minutes thanks to a İlkay Gündoğan double and a Rodri goal.

Gündoğan's second goal in the 81st minute all but secured the title.

Liverpool eventually beat Wolves 3-1 with Mo Salah scoring the go ahead goal in the 84th minute but by then City fans were a lot less nervous than they were 10 minutes earlier when they thought the title was lost.

At the other end of the table, Burnley were relegated after a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle. Leeds Utd escaped the bottom three on the final day with a 2-1 win over Brentford.

Tottenham meanwhile secured a Champions League spot over London rivals Arsenal with a 5-0 away win at bottom-placed Norwich while Arsenal thrashed Everton 5-1.