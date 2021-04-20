Football: Manchester City, Chelsea to withdraw from Super League proposal - report

'This is disowning your own club' - Gary Neville's harsh words for the six clubs linked with a Super League breakaway. Video / Sky Sports

Are they the first dominos to fall?

English clubs Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly the first clubs to withdraw from the proposed Super League competition that has rocked European football.

According to the Guardian, both clubs are set to prepare communication with the European Super League organisers and confirm that they are out.

They are two of six English Premier League teams who are set to be part of the 15 team competition - a breakaway from the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea fans formed outside home ground Stamford Bridge ahead of today's Premier League clash with Brighton to protest the Super League move.

Meanwhile, according to British media reports, Manchester United chairman Ed Woodward has resigned from his position.

Manchester United are one of the ringleaders in the plan to create the breakaway competition.

enjoying the Super League’s new knockout format — Henry Mance (@henrymance) April 20, 2021

The Super League April 18 2021 - 20 April 2021 #RIP pic.twitter.com/S8hKvlileg — roger bennett (@rogbennett) April 20, 2021

Boris Johnson steps in

English opposition to the Super League intensified overnight when the Premier League threatened to sanction the six rebel clubs and Prime Minister Boris Johnson considered introducing laws to stop them forming a new European competition he called a "cartel."

Divisions within the Super League clubs also grew with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola saying joining a largely closed competition away from UEFA's existing Champions League could damage the integrity and values of sport. Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has also expressed concerns about the actions of his club's owners.

The Premier League has already threatened the six Super League clubs with expulsion if they go it alone in Europe. The other 14 clubs met ovenight and "unanimously and vigorously" rejected the Super League plans.

"The Premier League is considering all actions available to prevent it from progressing, as well as holding those shareholders involved to account under its rules," the English top division said in a statement.

The six clubs, driven by the American owners of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, have teamed up with three elite teams from both Spain and Italy to rip up the structures of the European game.

Tottenham is also part of the breakaway that would see the teams guaranteed entry each year into the Super League rather than having to qualify through the previous season's Premier League placing.

"Sport is not a sport when the relationship between the effort and the success, the effort and reward doesn't exist," said Guardiola, whose Manchester City side leads the Premier League. "It's not a sport. It's not a sport when success is already guaranteed. It's not a sport when it doesn't matter when you lose."

Premier League officials were also part of a meeting alongside representatives of fan groups led from Downing Street by Johnson, who told them the government would "drop a legislative bomb" on the Super League if necessary.

"I think it's not in the interests of fans, it's not in the interests of football," Johnson said later in a news conference.

The government could adopt the 50-plus-1 rule from Germany that gives fans the majority of voting rights, nominally to protect clubs from being controlled by private investors. The Super League aims for 15 founding Super League clubs — three places are yet to be filled — and only five spots with more open access.

"How can it be right to have a situation in which you create a kind of cartel that stops clubs competing against each other, playing against each other properly, with all the hope and excitement that gives to the fans up and down the country?" Johnson said. "I think it offends against the basic principles of competition."

Everton decried the "preposterous arrogance" of Super League clubs. Everton's nine titles are the fourth most by a team in the history of the English top division, and the club from Merseyside was considered part of the country's elite in the 1980s and early 1990s.

"The backlash is understandable and deserved — and has to be listened to," Everton's board of directors said in a statement. "This preposterous arrogance is not wanted anywhere in football outside of the clubs that have drafted this plan."

Everton's majority owner, British-Iranian businessman Farhad Moshiri, has spent heavily in recent years in an effort to push the team, which is managed by Carlo Ancelotti, into the group stage of the Champions League for the first time.

West Ham is also pursuing a top-four finish to qualify for the Champions League for the first time. The east London club said the Super League was an "attack on sporting integrity, undermines competition."

- AP