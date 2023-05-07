Footage posted on Twitter shows Liverpool fans booing the national anthem on Coronation Day. Photo / via Twitter

Liverpool fans jeered God Save The King ahead of their Premier League fixture against Brentford as concerns over the sensitivities around the national anthem at Anfield were justified on Coronation Day.

The club’s statement when they confirmed playing the anthem on the day of Charles III’s crowning had acknowledged supporters would have “strong views” on the subject and left it to “personal choice” on how to mark the occasion.

In the centre of the Kop end of the stadium before kick-off one of the banners of Kenny Dalglish displaying his nickname “The King”. When the PA announcer marked the start of the anthem, fans jeered and chanted “Liverpool”, with the whistles and chanting continuing through the anthem as players stood around the circle.

Boos had been predicted before the fixture, given that fans had jeered the anthem and the “Abide With Me” hymn at the FA Cup final last season. And privately Liverpool felt they were placed in a no-win situation when the Premier League advised them to mark the Coronation.

“You’ll Never Walk Alone”, the club’s anthem, was then played as it does before each kick-off of home matches.

Three days before the Brentford fixture, pockets of Liverpool fans made their feelings clear in the win over Fulham when they were heard chanting “You can stick your coronation up your a---”.

The matchday programme ahead of facing Thomas Frank’s team highlighted the club’s Community Day and the charity work in the city of LFC Foundation and Red Neighbours. However, Jurgen Klopp also wrote in his programme notes of a special day for the country and wished Charles III well.

“Even though I still consider myself a guest here, I have been in England more than long enough to know that this is a special day for the country,” he wrote.

“As a German who has spent his entire working life in football, I certainly am not an expert on English history or the monarchy, but I have seen and heard enough to know that there are people in this country and around the world who will be excited by the Coronation.

“We will be busy with our own concerns, of course, but I would like to take this opportunity to wish King Charles III well, not just for today but also for the future.”