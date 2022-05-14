Liverpool players celebrate after Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas scores the winning penalty. Photo / AP

Another shootout between Liverpool and Chelsea and Wembley Stadium. The same result.

Liverpool lifted the FA Cup for the first time since 2006 and outlasted Chelsea in sudden death penalties as they did in the League Cup final earlier this season.

The match finished 0-0 before a dour extra-time period couldn't lift the stalemate.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta missed early and Liverpool converted their first four penalties leaving Sadio Mane to step up and secure the FA Cup. But his attempt was saved by Senegal compatriot Edouard Mendy.

The shootout then went to sudden death with England international Mason Mount continuing his poor run at Wembley with his attempt saved by Liverpool goalie Alisson.

Greek player Kostas Tsimikas then scored the winning penalty.

More to come...