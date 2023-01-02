Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring against France in the World Cup final. Photo / Photosport

Lionel Messi’s home province in Argentina has seen a massive rise of babies named after him, following the footballer’s heroics which led the nation to the Fifa World Cup title last month.

Messi was named player of the tournament and was pivotal in the final as Argentina defeated France on penalties to claim their third World Cup title and first since 1974.

For Messi it finally secured the one trophy that had been missing from his well-decorated career with many now regarding him as one of the greatest to play the game.

According to Argentinean publication La Capital, since December there was been a 700 percent increase in newborns named either Lionel or Lionela in the Santa Fe region where Messi grew up.

The Civil Registry of Santa Fe said until September on average there were six newborns a month named Lionel or Lionela. That jumped to 32 per month on the eve of the World Cup in Qatar and in December, the final took play on December 19, there were 49 children named after the striker.

According to Messi’s mother, Celia, he was named Lionel after American singer Lionel Richie because at the time she was pregnant, the single ‘Say You, Say Me’ was a hit around the world.

Meanwhile, Messi’s club team Paris Saint-Germain struggled without the World Cup winner as he missed their first game back since the World Cup break.

The French league leader crumbled under pressure to lose 3-1 at Lens for their first defeat of the season as second-place Lens cut the gap to four points and maintained its perfect home record.

PSG was without Brazilian star Neymar, through suspension, and Messi, who is returning to training after an extended stay back home in Argentina.