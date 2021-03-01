Football: Late heartbreak for All Whites star Ryan Thomas and PSV Eindhoven

Ryan Thomas in action for PSV against Ajax. Photo / Getty

All White Ryan Thomas' bid to win Dutch football's Eredivisie suffered a setback after PSV Eindhoven conceded an injury-time penalty to draw 1-1 with leaders Ajax on Monday.

PSV were leading thanks to a first-half Eran Zahavi goal when Thomas was substituted in the 76th minute. But his teammates couldn't hold on, with Ajax skipper Dusan Tadic scoring from the spot in the 92nd minute to deny the hosts victory.

The draw leaves Ajax six points clear of second-placed PSV, with a game in hand and a vastly superior goal difference.

Ajax had won their previous nine matches since coming from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with PSV on January 10.

PSV have 10 league games remaining and will look to at least clinch Champions League qualification by finishing runners-up, after placing fourth in the Covid-shortened 2019-20 season.

The Ajax draw will be tough to stomach for PSV after they were eliminated from the Europa League round of 32 with another late goal last Friday.

After losing the first leg to Olympiacos 4-2 in Greece, PSV were ahead on away goals after a Zahavi first-half brace — the opener set up by Thomas — gave them a 2-0 lead in the second leg. But Olympiacos scored an 88th-minute goal to advance 5-4 on aggregate.