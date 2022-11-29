Referee Matthew Conger. Photosport

New Zealand referee Matthew Conger has been assigned as the key official for the Group D match between France and Tunisia in Doha tomorrow.

The 44-year-old school teacher is a referee in the A-League. Tomorrow’s game will be his second World Cup match after being in charge of Nigeria’s 2-0 win over Iceland four years ago in Russia.

He will have a fellow Kiwi alongside him with Mark Rule listed as an assistant referee.

Defending champions France have already qualified for the second round while Tunisia will need to cause a big upset to have any hope of advancing.



