New Zealand's Fifa World Cup dream ended as Costa Rica beat the All Whites 1-0. Video / Sky Sport

How the Costa Rican media reacted to their 1-0 victory over the All Whites.

'Kiwi Lament'

Latin American news publication RPP Noticias declared the match a "Kiwi Lament".

The publication wrote that New Zealand was the more attacking side for both halfs, but simply could not beat the "immense" Keylor Navas in goal.

The publication described Costa Rica's style of football as "practical", and noted that they created few opportunities. The win was largely attributed to the many interventions of Navas to end attacks of the All Whites.

The win by Costa Rica will place the team in the so-called group of death alongside Germany, Japan and Spain.

Yeltsin Tejeda of Costa Rica celebrates at the final whistle. Photo / Getty

Celebrating the red card

Costa Rican daily news publication CRHoy.com focused on the celebration of the fans, who congregated in la Avenida Central (Central Avenue) in San Jose to watch the game.

The publication attributed the win to the intervention of VAR, which saw a goal disallowed and the ejection of New Zealand's Kosta Barbarouses.



Video footage featuring in the article shows the Costa Rican fans celebrating the moment the All White player was ejected from the match.

New Zealanders on Twitter have debated furiously whether the red card was deserved. Some have, however, conceded that the tackle was late and that Barbarouses went in with his studs up.

ok thats a rough foul and is definitely a yellow but Calvo rolled 5 feet after the foul so how in the world is that a red who the heck is the VAR a Costa Rica fan? #FIFA #NZLvCOS #WorldCup2022 #WorldCupQualifiers #NZL — CANMNTFAN (@canmntfan) June 14, 2022

Not sure I agree that was a red, but 100% understand why it was. But why a hit to the head was absolutely nothing, I'll never know. This isn't a great look for @FIFAcom. #CRCvNZL #NZLvCOS #Qatar2022 — Daniel Farrell (@danielfarrellnz) June 14, 2022

'More contested than expected'

BBC's Spanish-language arm noted that the game was more tightly contested than expected, given that Costa Rica is ranked 31st in the world to New Zealand's 101st.

The publication noted that despite Costa Rica's numerical advantage, the team suffered greatly in the final minutes under the onslaught of New Zealand's attacks.

The publication noted that Navas had to rush out on numerous occasions to save the team from the steady stream of attacks.

Costa Rica has been a regular World Cup competitor, having also been present in 1990, 2002, 2006, 2014 and 2018.