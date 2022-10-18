Sarai Bareman, right, with Football Ferns striker Hannah Wilkinson and the trophy. Photo / photosport.nz

For someone with such a global role, Sarai Bareman admits helping deliver the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup will be a career highlight she may never top.

Bareman has been chief women's football officer at Fifa since 2017, after rocketing through the sport's administration ranks via the Samoan federation, then the Oceania Confederation.

She has been based in Switzerland for the past five years and the role is diverse, with the large globe in her office a constant reminder of Fifa's 211 member associations.

But Bareman, who grew up in West Auckland and attended Massey High School, remains a proud New Zealander, with touches of Kiwiana on display throughout her Zurich apartment.

So the prospect of the world's biggest female sporting event coming here is a dream come true.

"It's incredible," Bareman tells the Herald. "I get a bit teary thinking about it, and I'm sure at the opening match, I'm going to be an emotional mess. But it is special. I can't wait for the international fans and the rest of the world to see how incredible this country is."

Bareman is bullish about the tournament's potential impact.

She is confident it will help Kiwis "fall in love" with the sport – and bring long-term benefits to the local game.

Bareman is also optimistic about projected attendance figures and global television numbers, saying they will outstrip any previous Fifa female tournaments.

"It is a huge event. I'm so excited for Kiwis, when they realise how massive the Women's World Cup really is."

Bareman said the tournament was bigger than the men's Rugby World Cup in terms of worldwide television audience.

The 2019 tournament in France drew 1.12 billion viewers across more than 200 territories (the rugby equivalent was 857 million), numbers Bareman expects will be exceeded next year.

"That's a huge amount of eyeballs. And those eyeballs are going to be on New Zealand and Australia."

The tournament kicks off on July 20 in Auckland.

Sixteen teams will be hosted here for the group stages (24 games), along with five knockout fixtures, including a semifinal, with matches in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin. Australia will also host 24 group matches, along with the rest of the knockout games.

The make-up of the groups – and where and when teams will play – will be decided at the glitzy draw ceremony at the Aotea Centre on Saturday evening.

Around 800 overseas guests will attend, including representatives from all 29 qualified teams (the final three spots are still to be decided), Fifa officials including President Gianni Infantino and prominent ex-players.

Sarai Bareman during the Women's World Cup trophy tour. Photo / photosport.nz

Bareman attended the opening Women's Rugby World Cup game in Auckland two weeks ago – "a big goosebumps moment" - and felt that large crowd was another positive sign for next year.

She is "100 per cent confident" Eden Park will sell out for the opening game, as well as the semifinal.

"If you don't have your tickets, I would say get them now. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Final ticket projections are contingent on the draw but tournament chief executive Dave Beeche suggested an overall target of 1.5 million, up from 1.2 million three years ago.

Bareman and Beeche acknowledged some matches would present ticketing challenges, especially midweek games, or kickoffs designed to suit overseas television audiences, but said the momentum of the event will build.

Bareman is also confident about travelling fans and admitted she was hopeful the United States and England, who will bring large support, end up based in New Zealand.

Beyond the statistics, Bareman is also focused on legacy, saying the tournament can help boost football's participation numbers and profile.

"We saw it in 2019. In England, 850,000 women and girls laced up their boots for the first time after the World Cup in France just because of that World Cup effect. And I expect the same to happen here in New Zealand and Australia, and the wider Asia-Pacific region."

Bareman is also cognisant of the micro impact.

She was at Seddon Fields this week, home of Western Springs, one of many local clubs vying to be a tournament training centre. That's resulted in investment in field development, lighting and changing rooms, helped by a government grant.

"Facilities and infrastructure is a big one. That's already an amazing legacy."

And most of all, it's about hearts and minds.

"We want the superstars here - just for the young girls playing here on a Saturday and Sunday. For them to witness one of the big names in their home country is unreal. That's the magic, that keeps girls playing our game and brings more into it.

"I can't imagine, having been a young girl, being able to watch the likes of Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe training at my local club. The impact is immeasurable."