Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Football: Kiwi in top Fifa job expects 2023 Women's World Cup to break records

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
Sarai Bareman, right, with Football Ferns striker Hannah Wilkinson and the trophy. Photo / photosport.nz

Sarai Bareman, right, with Football Ferns striker Hannah Wilkinson and the trophy. Photo / photosport.nz

For someone with such a global role, Sarai Bareman admits helping deliver the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup will be a career highlight she may never top.

Bareman has been chief women's football officer at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport