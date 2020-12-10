Football: Italian football great Paolo Rossi dies aged 64

One of the best forwards of all time, Paolo Rossi (L) was the top scorer in Italy's 1982 World Cup-winning campaign. Photo / Getty

Paolo Rossi, the star of Italy's 1982 World Cup-winning team and one of the best forwards of all time, has died aged 64, according to Italian media.

The news was announced on Thursday by Italian TV channel RAI Sport, for whom Rossi had been working as a pundit.

"Such terribly sad news: Paolo Rossi has left us," said RAI Sport presenter Enrico Varriale, who did not disclose the cause of death.

"Unforgettable Pablito, who made all of us fall in love in that summer of 1982 and who was a precious and competent work colleague in RAI over recent years."

Rossi won the Ballon d'Or in 1982 after setting the World Cup alight. He sent Brazil, one of the favourites, crashing out of the tournament with a hat-trick in their 3-2 win.

He then scored both goals against Poland in a 2-0 semi-final victory, before opening the scoring in the final as Italy beat West Germany 3-1.

Paolo Rossi (centre) was inducted into the Italian Football Federation Hall Of Fame in 2017. Photo / Photosport

During his four years with Juventus, he won two Italian Serie A titles, a Coppa Italia, and the European Cup in 1984.

Tributes soon poured in for Rossi, who was the top scorer in Italy's 1982 World Cup-winning campaign.

"Dear Pablito, we will always remember you," Jurgen Klinsmann, the former German star, tweeted.

Cappelletti Federica, Rossi's wife, posted a photo of herself and her husband on Instagram, saying: "Per Sempre", or "forever".

- Daily Telegraph UK