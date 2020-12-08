Football: Istanbul Basaksehir walk off pitch in protest during Champions League game

Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir have sensationally walked off the field in protest during their Champions League group game against Paris Saint Germain this morning.
The side marched off the field after 14 minutes of play. According to reports, Istanbul Basaksehir took issue with something said by the fourth official about player Demba Ba and that it was racial.
The match was suspended shortly after.
Istanbul Basaksehir sit bottom of the group H with the final group matches played today.
More to come...