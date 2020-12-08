Football: Istanbul Basaksehir walk off pitch in protest during Champions League game

Basaksehir's manager Okan Buruk, right, argues with a referee during the Champions League group H soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo / AP

Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir have sensationally walked off the field in protest during their Champions League group game against Paris Saint Germain this morning.

The side marched off the field after 14 minutes of play. According to reports, Istanbul Basaksehir took issue with something said by the fourth official about player Demba Ba and that it was racial.

The match was suspended shortly after.

Istanbul Basaksehir sit bottom of the group H with the final group matches played today.

⏱️ 14' | #PSGIBFK



🔴 RED CARD| Our assistant coach, Pierre Webo has been sent off with a 'racist' word by the 4th official ref. of the match. Match has stopped for a while. — Istanbul Basaksehir ENG (@ibfk2014En) December 8, 2020

More to come...