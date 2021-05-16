Football: Independent Match Review Panel to investigate Wellington Phoenix star's goal celebration

Tomer Hemed produced a kippah from under his jersey and donned it while covering his face in an apparent gesture of prayer. Photosport

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay has said the club will take a look at Tomer Hemed's celebration following his late goal which kept his side's slim finals hopes alive.

The Israeli international produced a kippah from under his jersey and donned it while covering his face in an apparent gesture of prayer.

The 34-year-old striker was booked by the referee following the celebration.

FIFA rules stipulate that a "player must be cautioned if they are covering their head or face with a mask or other similar item"

Hemed also celebrated a goal by running to fans in the stands holding an Israeli flag. It's not against the rules but it could be considered a controversial action following the airstrike attacks over the last week in the continuing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Tomer Hemed of the Phoenix and teammates celebrate with fans holding an Israel flag following a goal against Melbourne City FC. Photosport

Talay said he didn't see the incident as he was celebrating the goal which rescued his side a point against ladder-leaders Melbourne City.

"I was facing the other way when I was celebrating for the second goal," Talay said.

"It's hard for me to comment on at the end of the day, I'm sure we'll look at it and the federation will look at it as well but look at the end of the day, I can't control once the players are on the field what they do."

The A-League's Independent Match Review Panel will review the incident as they review each booking from every game.

Wellington head back home for the first-time this season when they take on burgeoning rivals Western United and welcome back former coach Mark Rudan in a must-win contest for both teams' finals hopes.

It's the first time the Phoenix will play in front of their home fans since March last year and have already sold over 12,000 tickets for the game.

"I think it's a good occasion," Talay said.

"I think it's great to get Western United to come back to Wellington and I think it's great for 'Rudes' (Mark Rudan) to come back to Wellington … I'm sure the fans will thoroughly enjoy that."