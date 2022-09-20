All Whites captain Winston Reid isn't losing focus ahead of his final act of his international career. Photo / Photosport

All Whites captain Winston Reid isn't losing focus ahead of his final act of his international career. Photo / Photosport

By Michael Burgess in Brisbane

As the All Whites wound up their first training in Australia, captain Winston Reid was still out there, doing full sprints of the field.

It had been a light session – and the rest of the group were headed back to the changing room – but Reid decided he wanted a bit more, reeling off a sequence of runs at full pace, as a curious wallaby hopped around near one corner of the community complex.

That episode neatly summed up the professionalism and drive of the 34-year-old.

It was just a few hours after Reid had confirmed his retirement from international football and the New Zealand team were training at a suburban ground, around 25km south of Brisbane, far from the various cathedrals he has graced during his long English Premier League career, but there was no sense that Reid was about to clock off early.

The former Takapuna AFC junior only knows one way, instilled from a lifetime in the sport.

It wasn't always easy – making the grade in Denmark, then the big leap to West Ham after his feats at the 2010 Fifa World Cup, but he has always risen to the challenge.

Winston Reid celebrates his famous late goal against Slovakia at the 2010 World Cup. Photo / Photosport

And now there is one more.

After not playing since the Intercontinental playoff in mid-June, Reid has to negotiate a transtasman series, with the final curtain call in Auckland on Sunday (4pm).

It's extra special for Reid, who has played just six times at home in a 12 year international career.

"There was a great crowd for Peru (in Wellington, 2017) and the last time I played at Eden Park was with West Ham (against the Wellington Phoenix), eight years ago in pre-season," Reid told the Herald.

"It will be nice personally to go out and play for a final time at home but the most important thing is the group and getting focussed for these two games."

Some nice touches from Winston Reid here, in his 4th last training session with All Whites.

He will be missed, in so many ways.

⁦@NZ_Football⁩ pic.twitter.com/vZJ5jfj7fj — Michael Burgess (@mikeburgess99) September 19, 2022

Watching the session, it's obvious Reid still enjoys the camaraderie, the friendships and the challenge of training but he is also satisfied with his decision to sign off.

"I'm at peace with it, happy to finish and continue to do other things, life goes on and it is part of life," said Reid.

Reid remains the best defender in the New Zealand team and was a standout in the Costa Rica match, with his anticipation and experience.

He would be good enough to play for a few more years and "did consider" continuing into 2023, but wants to put family, with his two young sons, first.

"When you get a little bit older your priorities change," said Reid. "I've got other people to look after. Playing football has been amazing but has also taken away from family as well. That's not the only reason, but one of the key factors."

The circumstances of the controversial Costa Rica result in Doha was particularly tough for Reid, knowing he would never get another chance to go to a Fifa World Cup.

The immediate aftermath was devastating but from there he "processed it pretty quickly", satisfied that the All Whites didn't die wondering.

"It was a disappointing result but I would have been more disappointed if we didn't play up to what I knew that we could," said Reid. "There were a few things that we should have done better but considering everything, how we wanted to play and how we approached the game … everyone gave their all."

Winston Reid will call time on his All Whites career after the Australia series. Photo / Photosport

Reid's All Whites career has been infrequent, to the frustration of fans at times, as injuries and club commitments with West Ham limited him to 32 appearances in the last 12 years.

But he was there for most pivotal moments – 2010 in South Africa, 2017 versus Peru, the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and the Costa Rica playoff – and the team noticeably suffered when he wasn't (2013 versus Mexico, 2017 Fifa Confederations Cup).

He admits he is going to miss it, especially being with teammates, the banter in the dressing room, experiencing different cultures and travelling to "some amazing places", as well as the immense pride that comes with wearing the silver fern.

"Being able to represent your country – it is a huge responsibility," said Reid. "There are only a certain amount that can but a lot that want to but they can't because they don't have the opportunity."

Reid did, and certainly made the most of it.

The All Whites held their second training session on Tuesday evening at Underwood Park, home of Rochedale Rovers, a club recently promoted to the first tier of the Brisbane competition.

It's an impressive sporting precinct – encompassing cricket, netball, rugby league and football and a BMX track – though it was certainly unusual to see a community taekwondo class taking place during the All Whites session on Monday evening.

The squad has swelled to around 16, with the arrival of Chris Wood and Liberato Cacace among others, with more cavalry expected before Wednesday's final training at Suncorp Stadium.