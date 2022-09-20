Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Football: 'I'm at peace' - One on one with Winston Reid ahead of his final All Whites mission against Australia

Michael Burgess
By
5 mins to read
All Whites captain Winston Reid isn't losing focus ahead of his final act of his international career. Photo / Photosport

All Whites captain Winston Reid isn't losing focus ahead of his final act of his international career. Photo / Photosport

By Michael Burgess in Brisbane

As the All Whites wound up their first training in Australia, captain Winston Reid was still out there, doing full sprints of the field.

It had been a light session

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.