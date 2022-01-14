Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Football: 'I want to achieve greatness' - Why Chris Wood opted to join Newcastle United in Premier League

4 minutes to read
New signing Chris Wood was introduced at the Newcastle United Training Centre. Photo / Getty

New signing Chris Wood was introduced at the Newcastle United Training Centre. Photo / Getty

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

For Chris Wood, the combination of a "massive opportunity at a massive club", and a desire to test himself outside his comfort zone sealed his sensational switch to Newcastle United.

The deal was confirmed on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.