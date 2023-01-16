Team USA celebrate their final win on the podium at the Fifa Womens World Cup final, USA versus Netherlands, in Lyon, France, in July 2019. Photo / Photosport

Team USA celebrate their final win on the podium at the Fifa Womens World Cup final, USA versus Netherlands, in Lyon, France, in July 2019. Photo / Photosport

In the world’s most popular sport, the United States women’s football team has always dominated.

In their crowded trophy cabinet, four World Cup titles sit alongside four Olympic gold medals. Since Fifa brought in rankings for the women’s game in 2003, they have been the world’s No 1 side for 13 of those 20 years.

On paper - and on the pitch - New Zealand struggles to compete against such statistics. Ranked No 24 in the world, the Football Ferns will play the star-studded Americans in two friendlies this week in Wellington and Auckland.

It’s the first time the American side has played in New Zealand, and anything less than two convincing victories would be considered a poor return.

So why is the US women’s national team so successful?

Team USA celebrate their final win on the podium at the Fifa Womens World Cup final, USA versus Netherlands, in Lyon, France, in July 2019. Photo / Photosport

Writing for goal.com about the side’s dominance prior to the 2019 World Cup, American football journalist Caitlin Murray said: “Winning is in their DNA”.

Like the All Blacks, they’re often tagged as favourites because of their desire to win from the get-go and their relentless determination that’s remained constant.

“The Americans made their mark on the women’s game right from their conception,” Murray writes. “And they did so by defining a DNA right from the very start, constructing an identity around will, by pushing themselves to the very limit with what has become their signature never-give-up attitude.”

US striker and legend of the game Alex Morgan endorsed the claims after arriving in Auckland last week.

“It’s an expectation [to win] that this team has carried for many years, almost since the existence of this team,” Morgan said. “It’s sort of a mentality that’s been passed down.”

Crystal Dunn, who has earned 126 caps for the team, said the spirit within the side was crucial.

“Historically speaking, the US women’s national team has been quite successful and I think a lot of it is due to the respect we all have for each other.”

“Our willingness to set any differences aside and get out there and compete for one another ― I think you don’t find that everywhere, you hold on to that wherever you find it and that’s what makes our group so special and unique.”

Dunn said it was a very hard squad to hold your spot in, but admitted that was a great problem for the team to have.

The fight for respect off the field has been a significant contributor to their success. In the early years of their women’s football programme, players were getting by on just $10 per day. Today, female players can earn a salary upwards of NZ$500,000, and the women’s game continues to gain commercial sponsorship.

Morgan said pioneers like Abby Wamback, Christie Rampone and Shannon Boxx have inspired a generation and started the trend.

“There are so many players before me that just did such an incredible job at being confident in what they did, making sure their voice was heard in a positive way, in growing the sport,” Morgan said. “I’m not trying to do what they did but I saw that and embraced that sort of mentality.

“Pay equity is certainly important, but knowing your value is as well.”

She said there was a lot of transparency within the American football associations, meeting often to discuss value, pay and equality, and was inspired by the growth of the women’s game around the globe.

“There are so many amazing teams in this sport now, countries that are putting so much more effort into their women’s side,” Morgan said. “It’s been a really exciting journey to go through this and just know what we’ve kind of fought for and where we are now and just how incredibly important it is for us to continue to push the bar, raise the bar.”



