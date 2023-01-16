Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Football: How the United States women’s team became world beaters

Bonnie Jansen
By
4 mins to read
Team USA celebrate their final win on the podium at the Fifa Womens World Cup final, USA versus Netherlands, in Lyon, France, in July 2019. Photo / Photosport

Team USA celebrate their final win on the podium at the Fifa Womens World Cup final, USA versus Netherlands, in Lyon, France, in July 2019. Photo / Photosport

In the world’s most popular sport, the United States women’s football team has always dominated.

In their crowded trophy cabinet, four World Cup titles sit alongside four Olympic gold medals. Since Fifa brought in rankings

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport