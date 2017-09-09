Football: Heat goes on for All Whites as Chile loom

Chris Wood during FIFA World Cup qualifier. Photo / Photosport

Michael Burgess weighs up the strengths and weaknesses of New Zealand's possible opponents in the final act of their World Cup qualifying campaign. Win and they're in.

The All Whites face the fifth-placed South American team in November for a golden ticket to the 2018 World Cup. Brazil, already qualified, Uruguay (27 points) and Colombia (26 points) have one foot on the plane, while Ecuador (20 points) seem out of contention. So how do the contenders for fifth stack up?

Peru (fourth, 24 points)

World Cup pedigree: Reached the quarter-finals in 1970 but haven't qualified since 1982.

The good: A close, united side, with none of the difficulties faced by other sides stacked with stars. Huge desire to end a 36-year World Cup drought. Could stage home leg at draining altitude of Cusco (3400m).

The bad: Inexperience. They may have four wins and a draw from their last six games but they lack experience in big tournaments. Smaller in stature than the other South American teams, which could offer New Zealand an advantage.

Degree of difficulty: 8/10

Argentina (fifth, 24 points)

World Cup pedigree: Only surpassed by Brazil among South American teams. Two-time winners, finalists on three other occasions.

The good: With names like Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero, it's only a matter of time before they get their attacking blend right. If that happens in November it could get ugly.

The bad: The Albiceleste are under pressure, and have had three coaches during the current qualifying period. They have had defensive issues and their much vaunted attack hasn't fired, with only 16 goals in 16 games.

Degree of difficulty: 9.5/10

Chile (sixth, 23 points)

World Cup pedigree: Finished third in 1962 at home, and have performed well at the last two cups, knocked out by the eventual champions Spain in 2010 and Brazil in 2014.

The good: Aside from the obvious skill of Alexis Sanchez et al, Chile are mentally very strong. That was shown in two successive Copa America titles, where they prevailed on penalties over Argentina on both occasions. They know how to get the job done in playoff football.

The bad: An ageing squad, who might be slightly past their best. Issues with team spirit are never far from the surface, with the commitment of Europe-based players questioned in the past. Santiago will present mild temperatures in November.

Degree of difficulty: 9/10

Paraguay (seventh, 21 points)

World Cup pedigree: Reached the last eight in 2010, and have qualified for four of the past five tournaments, no mean feat out of South America.

The good: Comfortable with counter-attackers, as shown with the recent 3-0 win in Santiago. More than half the squad were domestic players, contributing to a famed team spirit.

The bad: Familarity. The All Whites have faced Los Guaranies twice this decade, with a 0-0 draw at the 2010 World Cup and a 0-2 loss in Wellington. They lack the superstars of other squads and play at sea level..

Degree of difficulty: 8.5/10

HOS prediction:

Chile to finish fifth, just ahead of Peru.