Haiti captain Nerilia Mondesir in action during the qualifier match. Photo / Photosport

Haiti 4

Senegal 0

By Michael Burgess at North Harbour Stadium

A little slice of history was made at North Harbour Stadium on Saturday, with the opening match of Fifa’s new Women’s World Cup playoff tournament, even if hardly anyone saw it.

Football’s world governing body have grand plans for the female side of the sport – given the rapid growth over the last decade, which has driven the recent expansion of the World Cup from 24 to 32 teams.

Alongside that, they have introduced this mini tournament, with 10 teams vying for three remaining golden tickets.

Over time it may grow into a big event – in true Fifa style - but it started in humble surroundings, in a disfigured football stadium – with a grandstand that has been gouged to accommodate a baseball team.

And the action took place in front of a crowd – if you can call it that – of 925 – with much of the specially prepared merchandise presuming going unsold.

It showed how much marketing work needs to be done ahead of July, as the spectators were almost outnumbered by Fifa and tournament officials, stadium staff and volunteers.

But on the field, the football was a blast, in an entertaining, unpredictable spectacle.

Haiti moved a step closer to their World Cup dream with an emphatic 4-0 win over an ill-disciplined Senegal, who gradually disintegrated on a hot Auckland afternoon.

World No 55 Haiti always looked the better side and their class eventually prevailed, while the African side (world No 84) lost their shape – and then their minds – after a promising start.

They picked a staggering seven yellow cards – and were perhaps fortunate to avoid one or two more – as they flew into challenges and constantly bickered with the officials.

It made for a stop-start affair, epitomised by the additional time, with 11 minutes added to the 90, on top of six at the end of the first half.

But Haiti impressed with their movement and neat possession play, along with some wonderful individual flair.

They will face world No 38 Chile next Wednesday, with the winner advancing to the World Cup.

Haiti shaded the first half – without being able to convert – before defender Kethna Louis headed home from a corner in the 45th minute.

It was a surprise, as the Senegalese had plenty of tall timber compared to their more diminutive opponents, but they got caught out from the set piece.

From there it was less of a contest, especially after Nerilla Mondesir extended the lead in the 55th minute.

It was an almost comical goal, as five Haitian players sprung the Senegal offside trap, with Mondesir applying the cool finish as her teammates queued up.

Haiti then took control – with numerous chances – as the game stretched out.

Player of the match Roselord Borgella managed two classy goals in the space of three minutes, to kill any hopes of an unlikely comeback, though Senegal kept pressing for a consolation.

Haiti 4 (Kethna Louis 45′, Nerilla Mondesir 55′, Roselord Borgella 64′ 66′)

Senegal 0

Halftime 1-0