Juande of Adelaide United is treated for a broken leg by medical staff. Photo / Getty

A-League boss Greg O’Rourke has defended the lack of an ambulance being on standby at AAMI Stadium after Adelaide midfielder Juande was forced to wait more than 15 minutes after suffering a horrendous leg injury in his team’s 3-3 draw with Melbourne City on Sunday.

Juande, 36, was rushed to hospital after tackling City substitute Florin Berenguer in the 69th minute before Jamie Maclaren’s stoppage-time penalty salvaged a draw for the home side.

The game was delayed for more than 35 minutes because of Juande’s injury as he waited for an ambulance to arrive.

Juande was stabilised, with an emotional Javi Lopez by his Spanish compatriot’s side, for the duration of the on-field treatment before paramedics treated the midfielder.

You could hear his leg snap in the stands, absolutely horrific. Wishing Juande a speedy recovery. #MCYvADL pic.twitter.com/WMb4ElJ4Ig — Carl Smith (@TheLibOnTheHill) January 29, 2023

Juande leg 🤢. That is an absolutely horrible leg break. Bench could hear the crack. Goodwin calling for help immediately. At his age you'd have to think that his career is done. Such a horrible way to go out. #ALeague #Adelaide #MCYvADL — CAPEL (@laurencecapel) January 29, 2023

Adelaide assistant coach Mark Milligan said the ambulance arriving more than 15 minutes after the shocking injury wasn’t overly concerning.

“It’s never nice, we have to make sure that Juande is looked after properly,” Milligan said.

“Not concerned (about the delay) because they’re doing (treating the injury) it properly, so that’s the main thing.

“It takes as long as it takes. Melbourne City and their medical staff have looked after us in the best possible way.

“Football sometimes has to take a back seat.”

Adelaide star Craig Goodwin said all the players were still in shock after the injury.

“Our hearts are with Juande at the moment,” Goodwin said.

“It’s hard to pick yourself up after that and a silly mistake right at the end cost us all points.”

The incident was made worse by the lack of an ambulance but A-League’s O’Rourke told the TV broadcast that it was no longer a requirement to have an ambulance at A-League games.

“In Nov. 2018, static ambulance services were withdrawn by Ambulance Victoria and instead Emergency Physicians were installed at the stadium.

“Emergency Physicians are doctors who have specialised in Emergency Medicine as specialist medical practitioners and are able to provide a higher level of care than a paramedic.

“That change was approved by PFA in 2018 and has been policy in Victoria ever since. In every other state, it remains policy to have static ambulances.”