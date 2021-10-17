Football: Game stopped as Premier League stars help save fan's life

Sergio Reguilón and Eric Dier are named joint Premier League Men of the Match after their swift actions during an incident during the first half. Video / Sky Sport

Premier League stars Sergio Reguilon and Eric Dier have been praised for helping save a fan's life during Tottenham's clash with Newcastle.

During the match, the duo suddenly halted play after noticing a serious incident in the stands where a fan was receiving CPR.

Reguilon quickly alerted the referee while Dier made sure a defibrillator quickly made it to the stands to help the fan.

"I saw the fan lying down, and one man [giving him CPR], I was very nervous," Reguilon told Sky Sports.

"I went to the referee and said we cannot play, stop the match. The fans say: 'Stop, stop!'"

Match Referee Andre Marriner looks on as Sergio Reguilon points out the incident. Photo / Getty

The referee, Andre Marriner, took the players off the field after around six minutes with the total stoppage lasting around 20 minutes as the fan received treatment.

Later updates confirmed the fan was awake and responsive in hospital while Reguilon and Dier were jointly awarded Man of the Match for their heroic efforts.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Tottenham's Harry Kane revealed what it was like watching the incident unfold.

"First and foremost we want to say best wishes to the guy in the stands," he said.

"It wasn't a good sight to see, and we hear he might be stable now, so we're thankful to the medical team and the fans. Hopefully he is OK, and we wish him all the best from Spurs and the players."