Freddy Rincon in action against Yugoslavia in a World Cup warm-up match in 1990. Photo / Getty

Former Colombia captain and Real Madrid midfielder Freddy Rincon has died after he sustained severe head injuries in a car crash earlier this week, aged 55.

Rincon was injured after the vehicle he was driving collided with a bus on Tuesday. The accident occurred in the city of Cali. Doctors had been treating him since the accident but confirmed on Thursday that he had died due to his injuries.

"Despite all the efforts of our teams, Freddy Eusebio Rincon Valencia has passed away," Laureano Quintero, the medical director of the Imbanaco Clinic in Cali where Rincon was being treated, told reporters.

Rincon, 55, was a commanding midfielder who played for Colombian sides Santa Fe and America. He also had spells with Italian club Napoli and Spain's Real Madrid.

He captained Brazilian side Corinthians to their first Club World Cup title in 2000 and was also part of the 'golden generation' of Colombian players who took the national side to three consecutive World Cups in 1990, 1994 and 1998.

He scored 17 goals during his international career and was on the scoresheet against Argentina in a 5-0 World Cup qualifier victory in Buenos Aires in 1993.

A statement from the Colombian Football Federations read: "The Colombian Football Federation deeply regrets the death of Freddy Eusebio Rincón Valencia, and sends a message of support and encouragement to his family, friends and relatives at this difficult time.

"This constitutes a great loss for his family and friends, and it is also an unfortunate departure for our sport, where we will miss him and remember him with great affection, appreciation, respect and admiration.

"We send strength, support and our condolences to his family, hoping they can bear this sad and painful loss."

Fifa issued a statement to pay tribute to Rincon and honoured his memory by posting his memorable injury-time goal against West Germany at the 1990 World Cup, where Colombia needed to draw the game to avoid elimination from the group stages.

Rincon was played through by a pass from team-mate Carlos Valderrama, firing the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Bodo Illgner to spark wild celebrations among the South Americans.

So tragic about Freddy Rincón. An icon. Played for more than 10 clubs + repped his Colombia 🇨🇴 in 3 World Cups, including Italia 90. Here’s this beauty when he scored a stoppage time equalizer vs. eventual champs West Germany. Descansa en Paz, campeón 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/FR3NBYDaMm — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) April 14, 2022

"We join together with many in the world of football to remember Freddy Rincon," a Fifa statement read.

"Our sincere condolences go to his loved ones, former team-mates and fans from the clubs he played for, and of the Colombia national team who he represented at three World Cups. Rest in Peace."