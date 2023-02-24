Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Football: Football Ferns squad on notice after poor performances with Fifa Women’s World Cup on the horizon

Michael Burgess
By
3 mins to read
Hannah Wilkinson chases possession in the Football Ferns' friendly against Argentina. Photo / Photosport

Hannah Wilkinson chases possession in the Football Ferns' friendly against Argentina. Photo / Photosport

Football Ferns veteran Hannah Wilkinson hopes the poor results of the past week will shock the team out of its slumber, less than five months away from the home World Cup.

The matches against Portugal

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport