Meikayla Moore and Ali Riley scored New Zealand's goals in their win over the Philippines. Photo / Photosport

The Football Ferns have struck gold in California, with a comeback 2-1 victory over the Philippines on Wednesday.

Captain Ali Riley scored the winner in the 83rd minute, after a second half Meikayla Moore penalty got New Zealand back on level terms.

Off the back of a 1-0 win over Mexico on Saturday, the result marks rare ground for the Football Ferns.

It's the first time New Zealand has managed successive victories against non-Oceania opposition since 2013, when they beat Brazil and China in consecutive games.

The performance needs to be kept in perspective, as the Ferns (world No 22) were expected to prevail over 53rd ranked Philippines, who have 10 Asian nations ranked ahead of them.

But they were a tidy, dogged outfit and the Ferns did well to turn around a 1-0 halftime deficit.

They overwhelmed the Philippines after the interval, with the Asian team mainly reduced to rare counter attacks.

However, New Zealand were fortunate late on, as a 94th minute header from substitute Jessika Cowart struck the woodwork.

Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova was thrilled with her team's resilience and admitted the result would pay priceless dividends.

"It's absolutely important for this team, for our psychology for our mentality," said Klimkova.

"Being one down it's not easy to go into the second half, especially conceding in the last minute of the first half. But this team showed the grit, this team showed how much we want to win these games."

The halftime talk was more about building belief than tactics – "we said we will win this game, we will find a way" – and the players had responded.

It was far from a perfect performance, and Klimkova wasn't happy with the number of cheap turnovers and poor decisions on the ball. But, overall, she felt it was another step in the right direction.

Olivia Chance did well in central midfield, while the class and skill of Indiah Paige-Riley was obvious throughout.

Fullback Riley was prominent in a more advanced role in the second half "a good option for us" and Moore found some redemption after her personal nightmare against the United States in February.

Erin Nayler started in goal, with Anna Leat coming on for a late cameo in the 77th minute.

After a disjointed first half, New Zealand fell behind on the stroke of halftime.

The Ferns have conceded some sloppy goals over the past year and this was another one, though it was a brilliant finish.

After the Ferns lost possession near halfway, a quick ball caught the defence napping, with Sarina Boldman finding space, as Moore had drifted off her.

Boldman took a touch, then struck home from just inside the area, with Nayler getting both hands to the lofted shot but unable to parry or save.

The Asian team were good value for their goal, having impressed with their neat passing, in an opening half of few chances.

Earlier Paige Satchell skewed a half volley wide while a looping Chance shot drifted just wide of the far post.

The Ferns had a couple of nice sequences, but too often passes went astray, which disrupted continuity and offered momentum to the Philippines.

The second half was markedly different.

New Zealand upped the tempo and completely dominated possession and territory, camped inside the Philippines half.

They forced numerous corners, while CJ Bott tried hopeful pot shots from long range.

Substitute Gabi Rennie had a golden chance in the 64th minute, but failed to connect with a pinpoint Riley cross, as the ball eluded her at the far post.

But the equaliser came six minutes later, via the penalty spot. It wasn't immediately obvious, but the referee had no hesitation after Moore was dragged down following a corner.

After a prolonged delay, the defender did well to finish unerringly, low to the left.

That lifted the Ferns and they got further reward with a rare Riley goal.

It was created by her namesake winger Riley, with a sparking break down the right.

Her cutback fell to Satchell – who forced a good save from the goalkeeper – but Riley was on home to tuck home the rebound from close range, for just her second goal in almost 150 appearances.

New Zealand managed well the game from there, though were fortunate with Cowart's late opportunity, from a free kick just outside the area.

