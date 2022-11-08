A world-class strike from Auckland City FC’s Cam Howieson makes it 2-0 against the Wellington Phoenix in the men’s National League Championship. Video / Sky Sport

It’s just over the halfway point in New Zealand’s highest domestic football competition and already stars are rising and goals are blowing minds.

Including that of Auckland City’s Cam Howieson, who fired a wonder ball well inside his own half at Kiwitea Street on Saturday in their 2-0 win over Wellington Phoenix Reserves.

In the 88th minute, the 27-year-old was passed the ball near his own goal box proceeding to take a one-touch turn and knocking a left-foot freak shot over Phoenix keeper Callum Kennett, who was parked just outside his box.

Howieson was already on the score sheet after finding the net on the stroke of halftime.

The Auckland City captain and All Whites midfielder says he’d been analysing the opposition keeper off his line all match and was waiting for his opportunity.

“I knew as soon as I hit it, it was destined to hit the back of the net,” Howieson said.

But it wasn’t just Howieson who picked up on the opportunity.

“Our goal keeper coach pointed out that he (Phoenix keeper) was off his line throughout the game and I thought why not hit it ‘cause it was quite late in the game.”

Auckland City captain Cam Howieson. Photosport

Football expert Jeremy Ruane says he wouldn’t be surprised if it was nominated for a Fifa Puskás Award, the award given for the world’s goal of the year.

It was “sumptuous” and “superb in terms of its technical quality”, says Ruane, who added it would be great to see a Kiwi up for the international award.

Howieson says a few people have mentioned the idea to him.

“I haven’t really considered it but it would be awesome to put in that bracket of ‘best goal’.”

The competition favourites were in need of the three points after falling to third the week prior and as the game was tight in the dying minutes, Howieson said the shot was a risk he was willing to take.

Auckland City has won every competition they’ve played in this year — the Northern League, Chatham Cup and the OFC Champions League. Their goal is to clinch a fourth come December.

However, Howieson fears the new format National League, which is fully club-based and just one round, could hurt them.

“I personally would prefer two rounds, home and away … it’s been a bit strange [playing one round].

“In the one-off round everyone can beat everyone.”

Auckland City, however, are confident they can get to the final and lift yet another trophy — but who they will face is the question.

The Navy Blues look like clear favourites to secure a finals spot alongside Wellington Olympic who are two points clear at the top.

Birkenhead United and Auckland United could also be in contention but would require some upsets in their favour during the last three weeks of fixtures.

The Grand Final is scheduled for December 4.