The Football Ferns during their 5-0 loss to USA at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

Bonnie Jansen outlines the five biggest takeaways for the Football Ferns following their 4-0 and 5-0 defeats to the visiting Americans.

Coach Jitka Klimkova sees new faces

Following serious doubts over how the inexperienced squad might compete against the two-time current World Champions, they somewhat coped — performing no worse than the New Zealand “A” squad managed 11 months prior against the USA.

With key players unavailable, Klimkova was clear the series was about “processes” and the opportunity to see some new faces. Eight newbies were selected for the camp and four earned their first cap: Grace Neville, Grace Wisnewski, Deven Jackson and Tayla O’Brien.

Also added to Klimkova’s World Cup radar was centreback Anna Green, who played two full matches. The 80-capped Football Fern has been in and out of the squad for the past few years, and she made her mark by putting in a strong defensive performance against a daunting attack.

Looking forward to the World Cup and beyond, Klimkova faces some tough selection decisions with several players now fighting for spots. After getting a taste, the rookies are hungry to come back.

The Ferns showed character

For the first 52 minutes of the series, there was some hope as the 24th-ranked Football Ferns held off the star-studded USA side. Eventually, USA broke the deadlock, going on to find the net nine times in Wellington and Auckland.

But it was never going to be about the score against the formidable USA. What it would be was a showcase of character and exceptional optimism.

Regardless of the scoreline, players congratulated and celebrated good tackles and turnovers. This was supported by the crowd, who roared whenever New Zealand won a corner — three times to be exact.

While the possession stats were never in their favour, the Ferns never gave up — looking for counterattacks and opportunities to play positively any chance they got.

It’s an attitude they’ll need this July when the Kiwis will look to advance out of the group stage for the first time.

The Football Ferns defence during their loss to USA. Photo / Photosport

Getting a glimpse of World Cup standards

The standard of football from the Americans was high, giving New Zealand a glimpse of what’s to come later this year.

The USA football empire — and the money behind it — operates at a level beyond the New Zealand game. The way their travelling squad and staff present themselves, prepare, and even speak at press conferences is world class.

The positive (for fans): The USA’s professionalism was equally evident on the pitch. Kiwi football fans were treated to some unbelievable, high-quality (though one-sided) football. Highlights would include the likes of Rose Lavelle and Lindsay Horan pulling off back-heel passes and tricks in the midfield, and Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman outrunning New Zealand’s backline for chances on goal.

The negative: The Football Ferns require a serious turnaround if they want to compete at the World Cup.

The USA won’t be the only team operating at such a high level, and if the Ferns want to be contenders to get out of their group, improvements will be needed.

February will be a better test

The focus is now on February when the Football Ferns take on Portugal and Argentina in three friendly matches in Auckland and Hamilton. These matches take place in an international window, meaning Klimkova can essentially select anyone she wishes for the camp.

New Zealand needs a win — or three. They’ve under-performed too many times in the past 18 months and if they want a crowd behind them at the World Cup — they must prove to Kiwi fans that they’re up for it.

This means scoring goals, getting reasonable amounts of possession and (ideally) not conceding. All realistic ambitions against Portugal (No 22 in the world) and Argentina (29).

The roar of the crowd

The Football Ferns broke three records during this series.

In the capital, they had 12,508 fans show up — the most ever for a Football Ferns match at home. On Saturday, they played at Eden Park for the first time and broke the attendance record again with 12,721.

The remarkable crowd turnout follows successful women’s World Cups for both cricket and rugby hosted in New Zealand in 2022.

The fans rallied to their side, despite the Ferns suffering two heavy defeats. They were loud and excited, and celebrated every small success.

Whether the Football Ferns excel at the World Cup — like the Black Ferns did — or fail to advance from their group, there’s no doubt there won’t be more record-breaking crowds come July.