US forward Alex Morgan is an icon of the women's game. Photo / Photosport

US forward Alex Morgan is an icon of the women's game. Photo / Photosport

World No 1 the United States are in New Zealand for a two-match series against the Football Ferns — their big-name players will feature at this year’s World Cup. Here are Bonnie Jansen’s five picks to watch among the visitors’ brightest stars.

Alex Morgan, forward

Alex Morgan is an icon of her sport — her status in the women’s game is comparable to a Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo in the men’s field.

The 31-year-old has two World Cups and two Olympic gold medals to her name, and has scored 119 goals in 200 matches for her country. Recently nominated for 2022 Fifa Women’s Player of the year, she’s also a ‘soccer mom’ to a toddler.

This girl can find the net, and against a side like New Zealand this week, she’s got a strong chance of finding it more than once.

Rose Lavelle, midfield

Midfielder Rose Lavelle scored in the 2019 World Cup final. Photo Photosport

US coach Vlatko Andonovski says Rose Lavelle “is the best at defending in transition in the world”.

She made a name for herself when she scored in the 2019 World Cup final against the Netherlands — her classy strike extending the US lead to 2-0 was crucial in securing the win.

Since then, she’s been a pillar of the US midfield. The 27-year-old is a key link with the world champion attack and has proved her creative talent both on and off the ball.

She’s a tidy, skilled player and exciting to watch.

Lindsey Horan, midfield

Lindsey Horan (pictured tackling Kiwi Betsy Hassett) is renowned for her work ethic. Photo / Photosport

The vice-captain was named US female player of the year in 2021. Her rise to the top of her code is built on talent, hard work and making the right decisions.

Coach Andonovski said: “Her work ethic in the midfield and her mentality to continue to evolve as a player is inspiring.

“Her ability to control the tempo of a game at the highest levels is world-class, as is her ability to win balls in the midfield and help create goals in the attack.”

The 122-capped midfielder is on loan with French side Olympique Lyonnais, from her NWSL side Portland Thorns, till June this year.

At 18, Horan turned down a pathway in college football — a typical route for American footballers — instead signing with Paris Saint-Germain. There she scored 54 goals in 76 appearances before heading home in 2016 to the NWSL.

Mallory Swanson, forward

Forward Mallory Swanson has a high work rate. Photo / Getty Images

The recently married Mallory Swanson, née Pugh, is a key figure in the US attack. At 24, she already has 82 appearances for the US and has scored 25 times.

The forward has a huge work rate and is often seen all over the pitch. She’s committed to the high press and triggers plenty of turnover ball.

What’s even more inspiring is her willingness to find success through set back. After missing out on the Tokyo Olympics and taking some time off, Swanson has fought her way back into the squad — and now is an essential member of the US camp.

Her fans have created an iconic chant “Pugh, Pugh, Pugh” — and despite changing her name after getting being married, Swanson hopes the chant remains remains.

Trinity Rodman, forward

Trinity Rodman had a standout first professional season in 2021. Photo / Getty images

In 2021, 18-year-old Rodman — daughter of basketball legend Dennis Rodman — became the youngest ever player to be drafted into the NWSL.

She’s strong and fast, and her teammates call her an “insane athlete”.

Just minutes into her professional debut, Rodman scored a well-controlled goal, and finished that rookie 2021 season with seven goals and six assists. Just Womens Sports said she had produced “arguably the greatest rookie season in NWSL history”.

In 2022, she was nominated for the Ballon d’Or award, which recognises the world best footballers.

She’s had just 10 international appearances, scoring twice, but this is only the beginning.