Football Ferns v USA: American star Rose Lavelle salutes ‘incredible’ Eden Park atmosphere

Rose Lavelle, stand-in skipper for the US, scored twice at Eden Park. Photo / Getty Images

America’s stand-in skipper Rose Lavelle acknowledged the “incredible” atmosphere and record crowd at Eden Park for yesterday’s second friendly against the Football Ferns.

The midfielder showcased another stunning performance in her side’s 5-0 victory, giving Aucklanders a taste of the World Cup football to come. Lavelle also acknowledged the value of making a trip to New Zealand six months out from a World Cup.

“It was really great to play at [Eden Park],” Lavelle said. “The atmosphere was incredible. Any time you get that experience with a crowd that’s not in your favour, it’s good.”

American coach Vlatko Andonovski said the team had improved on their Wellington performance. “I think this game we were more consistent and more concise from the very beginning... we created opportunities a little better in this game.”

He said the trip to New Zealand had been useful from a “technical standpoint” as they plan for the World Cup in July.

“From a logistical standpoint, the organisational part... things we want to do differently maybe when we come for the World Cup or things that we want to do the same.”

Lavelle, a standout in the Wellington clash on Wednesday, shone in another sharp display, even without regular captain Alex Morgan and Lindsey Horan beside her. She was handed the armband just moments before kickoff, when Morgan suffered lower-leg tightness.

“Anytime you can captain for the national team is definitely an honour and not something I take lightly,” said Lavelle.

The stand-in skipper finished with one assist and found the net twice, in the 39th and 74th minute, to follow a display of stunning passing the Wellington match.

With Horan returning to her club, her Olympique Lyonnais, Lavelle was forced to drop deeper in the midfield — giving forward Ashley Sanchez more space to run riot in front of the New Zealand back line.

“I dropped down more so Sanchez could be the one floating behind the midfield and in front of the back line,” Lavelle said. “I think I touched the ball a lot more today, deeper... I had fun doing that, too.”