New Zealand's Deven Jackson attempts a header on goal during her Football Ferns debut. Photosport

New Zealand's Deven Jackson attempts a header on goal during her Football Ferns debut. Photosport

Eastern Suburbs strike duo Deven Jackson and Tayla O’Brien earned their first caps for New Zealand against the United States in Auckland yesterday.

In the Football Ferns 5-0 defeat against the world No 1, New Zealand coach Jitka Klimkova gave two more players an opportunity to earn their first cap.

Jackson came on at the break, while her teammate O’Brien stepped alongside her in the 82nd minute.

Klimkova acknowledged it was tough to debut against the formidable Americans.

“If you are playing against USA who are so creative and such a strong opposition sometimes it’s just really tough for us with our ability to keep the sheet clean.

“But, we are always looking at our journey and processes,” she said, adding that it “meant the world” to give Jackson and O’Brien the opportunity together.

“It was so great and when they stepped onto the field the crowd went crazy.”

The pair of strikers were called into the national squad for the friendly series against the US after their exceptional performances during the New Zealand National League.

Klimkova fulfilled a promise she said prior to the match that she would look to give more players their first cap.

The Eastern Suburbs forwards scored 33 goals between them in 15 matches, to help their side take out the competition.

The Wellington Phoenix’s Grace Wisnewski and London City Lionesses’ Grace Neville earned their first caps in the match prior in the capital, as Klimkova extends her player pool ahead of the World Cup.

“Both of them are very hungry to come back and they know it’s not going to be easy. They will be fighting for their spots.”

Klimkovat was pleased with the record crowd turnout at Eden Park. “It’s just amazing to play in front of our home crowd and connect with our fans more.

“I always had goosebumps when I could hear the fans,” Klimkova added.