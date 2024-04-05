Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Football Ferns v Thailand: How NZ midfielder Macey Fraser found her place in football

Michael Burgess
By
5 mins to read
Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald

There have been several times over the past few years where Macey Fraser wondered if football was really her future.

After being a star of the New Zealand age group team that secured a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport