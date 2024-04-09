Jacqui Hand had the best chances for the Football Ferns against Thailand on Tuesday night. Photo / Photosport

A step forward, then a large step back for the Football Ferns.

After an encouraging 4-0 win over Thailand on Saturday, they were held 0-0 by the Asian minnows on Tuesday. The world No 47 side, who have suffered some big defeats this year, celebrated like it was a victory, while the ashen-faced Ferns were left to rue a frustrating night.

New Zealand created plenty of chances – racking up 22 shots to one attempt from Thailand – but not enough of them tested the keeper.

The Ferns took a long time to wake up and after a tepid first half made more inroads in the final 30 minutes, as the Asian team began to tire. But despite being camped in the Thai half for almost all of the second period, they couldn’t find the key moment.

There was plenty of effort and energy but a lack of execution from the hosts when it counted.

It stopped the Ferns’ winning streak at six games, with the significant caveat that five of those victories were against Oceania nations. Goalkeeper Tiffany Sonphao, who is the only offshore professional among the otherwise domestic-based Thai squad, was outstanding with her positioning and ability to deal with crosses.

The match was marred by constant stoppages, as the Thai players went down with knocks.

It was the Ferns’ last scheduled match before the Olympics – where they kick-off against world No 9 Canada on July 26 – though they are likely to have a couple of pre-tournament friendlies in France. On this evidence, there is a lot of work to do, as the level achieved across this series didn’t match their best periods at the Fifa Women’s World Cup last year.

But coach Jitka Klimkova at least has more selection options for the formidable challenge coming in Paris with Colombia (23) and France (3) their group opponents.

Macey Fraser takes the ball forward for the Football Ferns against Thailand in Christchurch on Tuesday. Photo / Photosport

Thailand made a more assertive start on Tuesday after their struggles on Saturday when New Zealand didn’t face a shot or concede a corner kick.

The visitors edged the first 15 minutes – with some nippy passing and movement – and even forced Ferns’ keeper Vic Esson into a save. The Ferns gradually settled but it was never convincing in the first half. The ball movement wasn’t crisp enough and the Asian side had recalibrated from the first match, knowing what to expect and dealing with it, maintaining their defensive compact shape.

It didn’t help that the Ferns’ radar was too often astray with the final ball and the combinations weren’t quite there.

There wasn’t a clear-cut opportunity until the 25th minute, as Jacqui Hand twisted past two defenders to get a shot away.

Malia Steinmetz and Grace Jale also had speculative efforts, while CJ Bott skimmed a left-foot drive from distance. Wellington Phoenix youngster Macey Fraser looked good on the ball but didn’t get enough of it.

Klimkova made three changes at halftime, with Michaela Foster (Ali Riley), Ally Green (Grace Jale) and Indiah-Paige Riley (Fraser) all introduced.

The Ferns had more energy and initiative after the break, with Katie Bowen driving forward to good effect and Riley creating some openings.

Hannah Wilkinson couldn’t direct successive headers into goal from Green’s crosses and Hand also went close twice after she was switched to central striker. There were more chances to Bowen and Green – without the polish required – before Klimkova emptied her bench.

The match concluded with nine minutes of added time, during which Hand headed over from a Green cross and Meikayla Moore poked a shot wide from close range before the Thai defensive marathon ended.

Football Ferns 0

Thailand 0

Halftime 0-0