Paige Satchell of New Zealand in action against Iceland last year. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand will travel to Turkey for two final games ahead of the 2023 Fifa World Cup.

The Football Ferns will face Ireland (world No 16) and Nigeria (45) next month in the last Fifa international window before their home World Cup in July.

The 7500-seat capacity Mardan Sports Complex in Antalya will host the two fixtures on April 8 and 12.

Football Ferns head coach Jitka Klimková said: ”These are two good sides and a great test for us going into the tournament.

“We played Iceland just over a year ago so this game presents a good opportunity to see how we have been progressing.”

New Zealand met Iceland in February last year at the SheBelieves Cup, where the Europeans took home a 1-0 victory.

Iceland have never qualified for a Women’s World Cup. They came close in this year’s tournament after finishing second in their Uefa group behind the Netherlands, before going down 4-1 to Portugal in the semifinal playoffs.

Nigeria, a World Cup mainstay having qualified for every tournament so far, will be in a group with co-hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada and the Republic of Ireland.

Klimková added: “We were also keen to face an African side so that we have challenged ourselves against every other confederation, and Nigeria are the perfect opponent.”

New Zealand head to Turkey off the back of a disappointing February camp where they lost all three matches at home, including a 5-0 defeat to Portugal. They also lost twice to Argentina 2-0 and 1-0.

“As a team we were disappointed with the results against Portugal and Argentina so I know everyone is keen to get back on the pitch to show what we can do,” said Klimková.

The Kiwis, who have yet to win in seven matches, are hoping to make history at the World Cup by advancing from the group stage for the first time.

The Herald understands the Football Ferns will wear a new ‘white-and-blue’ kit for the upcoming tour to Turkey after players raised concerns about game-day “distractions” caused by playing in white shorts while menstruating.

NZ Football confirmed the New Zealand squad for the tour will be named on Tuesday 28 March.

Football Ferns international fixtures

Saturday April 8

Football Ferns v Iceland: Mardan Sports Complex, Antalya - 1am

Wednesday April 12

Football Ferns v Nigeria: Mardan Sports Complex, Antalya - 1am

Football Ferns World Cup fixtures

Thursday 23 July

Football Ferns vs Norway: Eden Park, Auckland - 7pm

Tuesday 25 July

Football Ferns v Philippines: Sky Stadium, Wellington - 5:30pm

Sunday 30 July

Football Ferns v Switzerland: Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin - 7pm