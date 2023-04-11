Football Ferns suffer another defeat on eve of Fifa World Cup

The 'Unity Beat' tournament chant was unveiled as FIFA marked 100 days until the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. Video / NZ Herald

The Football Ferns preparation for the World Cup has taken another hit with a 3-0 defeat to Nigeria in Turkey overnight.

Nigeria, ranked 42nd in the world, took a 1-0 lead into the break when Onome Ebi opened the scoring the the 34th minute. Onyi Echegini doubled the lead shortly after the break before Desire Oparanozie added a third in injury time.

Nigeria are in the same group as co-hosts Australia for the World Cup which starts on July 20.

The Football Ferns haven’t won in 10 games now, going back to a victory over the Philippines in September. They drew 1-1 draw with Iceland over the weekend which saw the end of a recent goal drought but it appears it’s two steps back for Jitka Klimková's side.

This latest defeat comes after the side produced disappointing performances at home recently, losing 5-0 to Portugal and back-to-back defeats to Argentina. They have now conceded 21 goals in their last seven games, scoring just one.

The have one last friendly against Vietnam in Napier in early July before the start of the World Cup.



