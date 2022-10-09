Football Ferns struggle in Japan defeat

Paige Satchell in action against Japan. Photo / Photosport

Japan 2

Football Ferns 0

The Football Ferns are on a journey to the 2023 World Cup, but there is still quite a way to go.

That's the only conclusion you can draw from the 2-0 loss to Japan on Sunday in Nagano, where they were comprehensively outplayed.

This match was never going to be about the result – as Japan are a top-tier side – but more about the performance, which was underwhelming.

The scoreline flattered the Ferns, given the home side's dominance. Japan had 22 shots, including six on target, to New Zealand's five and two, but lacked a clinical touch.

The Ferns worked hard, especially in midfield, and defended stoutly for long periods, though both goals were disappointing in the circumstances, with Hinata Miyazawa netting just before halftime, then Riko Ueki heading home after the hour mark.

The Ferns best chance came early in the second half, with Hannah Wilkinson hitting the post from their only corner (Japan forced 10). New Zealand were missing several top-line players, but their inability to keep possession, especially in the opposition half, remains a concern, along with the lack of chances created.

After the wins over Mexico (world No 36) and the Philippines (53), this was a reality check, against the world No 11. Malia Steinmetz and Claudia Bunge were the best of the Ferns.

New Zealand, ranked 22nd, had never beaten Japan in nine previous encounters, with draws in 2008 and 2013 the best results.

With Ali Riley ruled out through injury, goalkeeper Vic Esson captained the team in her 10th appearance. Coach Jitka Klimkova opted for a back four, with Meikayla Moore and Liz Anton flanking Katie Bowen and Bunge. Olivia Chance, Betsy Hassett, Steinmetz and Indiah Paige-Riley were the midfield quartet, with Paige Satchell and Wilkinson up front.

The pattern of the match was set in the first 15 minutes, when the Ferns conceded five corners and barely had any ball. Japan are renowned for their passing game – but were slightly off in the difficult conditions, with driving rain – which meant they didn't capitalise on some promising situations, while the Ferns managed some strong blocks, with Bunge particularly prominent.

A breakthrough seemed inevitable, but Japan were wasteful, with overly ambitious long range shots or a misplaced final ball. But after Jun Endo shot straight at Esson, Miyazawa made no mistake in the 44th minute, with a lovely angled finish. The goal came from neat work on the edge of the area, but Klimkova will be disappointed with the defending. There were plenty of Ferns in the vicinity, but they were caught ball watching.

The Ferns had one slick first-half move – with Steinmetz prominent – but the cross from the right flank couldn't beat the first defender. Chance also had an opening, but her shot from 20 metres was just over the bar.

New Zealand seemed recharged just after the interval. They forced their first corner and almost profited, with Wilkinson's header striking the post, before Japan cleared the rebound. Japan had further opportunities, before Ueki doubled their lead in the 61st minute. Fuka Nagano was allowed too much space and time to deliver the cross, before the diminutive Ueki rose in front of her marker.

Grace Jale replaced Wilkinson in the 56th minute, with Kate Taylor and debutant Mackenzie Barry also brought on, while Anna Leat replaced Esson in goal for the last 15 minutes.

Japan had further chances, denied one by a desperate block, before they hit the crossbar from a late corner. Nagano also missed a late opportunity, blazing over from 10 metres to waste an inch-perfect cut-back.

