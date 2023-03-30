Football Ferns striker Hannah Wilkinson. Photo / Photosport

Football Ferns forward Hannah Wilkinson hopes Fifa will seriously consider allowing captains to wear ‘One Love’ armbands during the women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The One Love armband is often worn by players around the world in support for LGBTQI+ communities, but Fifa is reportedly having ongoing discussions about a possible banning of the rainbow armband, as they did with the men’s event in Qatar last year.

Germany’s Bild newspaper website quoted the German team manager Maika Fisher saying: “Fifa has informed us that they want all participating nations to wear the Fifa captain’s armband with the Fifa campaign.”

However, Wilkinson says wearing the One Love armbands would have a positive impact.

“The One Love armbands are an example of how we, as international athletes with a global platform, have the opportunity to promote visibility and inclusion for LGBTQI+ identities,” said the Melbourne City striker.

“I truly hope Fifa considers the importance of this, and the positive impact it will have on those who look up to us, especially for youth who might be struggling with their own identities.”

A spokesperson from Fifa was quoted by overseas media saying no decision has been made.

“At a team workshop earlier today Fifa was asked about equipment and competition regulations in relation to the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

“Fifa wishes to reiterate that no decision has been taken in relation to armbands. Fifa remains committed to ongoing dialogue with players and member associations,” the spokesperson said.

This would be the second major controversial move from the governing body around the winter World Cup.

Earlier this year Fifa had to back down from a sponsorship deal with Visit Saudi for the tournament after both host nations and prominent players from around the globe voiced concerns.

Harry Kane and the England team were threatened with punishment if they were to wear the One Love armband during the 2022 men’s World Cup in Qatar, after a ruling stated team equipment shouldn’t have any political or religious views.

But other than World Cup’s strict ruling, it hasn’t stopped skippers in top leagues from wearing the band.

On Monday, Football Ferns captain Ali Riley was seen wearing one during her National Women’s Soccer League season opener, for her club team Angel City, and England captain Leah Williamson had her rainbow armband on while leading her nation to victory at the European Championships in 2022.

“You hope it’s not a last-minute call once we get there but it’s something we want to do all year round and we’ve done previously,” Williamson said in February.

“The statement that was made at the Euros with every team participating was incredible, every picture we have with a trophy lift there’s a rainbow armband in there. It’s a great stage and a great time to promote the values we believe in so much, so I hope it’s the same.”



