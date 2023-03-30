Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Football Ferns striker Hannah Wilkinson’s call to Fifa to consider One Love armband for World Cup

Bonnie Jansen
By
3 mins to read
Football Ferns striker Hannah Wilkinson. Photo / Photosport

Football Ferns striker Hannah Wilkinson. Photo / Photosport

Football Ferns forward Hannah Wilkinson hopes Fifa will seriously consider allowing captains to wear ‘One Love’ armbands during the women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The One Love armband is often worn by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport