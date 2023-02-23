Football Ferns rue missed chance in 1-0 loss to Argentina

Paige Satchell of New Zealand is tackled by Eliana Stabile of Argentina. Photo / Getty Images.

By Michael Burgess at North Harbour Stadium

The song remains the same for the Football Ferns.

There was a lot to like about this performance – especially in the first half – but they couldn’t maintain the quality and intensity – and fell victim to another sucker punch, with Mariana Larroquette’s 77th minute goal proving the difference.

They couldn’t really complain about the result, which extended their winless streak to eight matches, with seven defeats in that time. While their possession game was better, the Ferns lacked a cutting edge up front– until Grace Jale was switched up front late in the game.

It was another hard lesson and will be tough to take, as the Ferns are running out of time before the World Cup.

Coach Jitka Klimkova will also be under the microscope, with some strange personnel decisions, one of which meant Kate Taylor played the last 25 minutes in central midfield.

Malia Steinmetz was strong before being replaced, while Michaela Foster again impressed with a late cameo and Betsy Hassett was tireless. Klimkova made two changes from Monday’s 2-0 defeat, with Claudia Bunge coming into the back four and Steinmetz starting. Ali Riley (quad), CJ Bott (calf) and Olivia Chance (returned to her club) were unavailable.

Meikayla Moore started at right full back – after a difficult time there against South Korea last November – with Grace Neville switched to the left flank, while Hassett captained her country for the first time, on her 141st international appearance.

From the outset, it was obvious that Klimkova’s strong messaging since Monday – “we have to change” - had got through.

There was bite and menace in the tackle, as they successfully closed down the spaces. It meant the Ferns could spend much more time inside opposition territory, though Argentina looked dangerous on the counterattack. Bunge made an impact, with her physicality and anticipation, underlining her status as the Ferns’ most important defender.

The Ferns should have taken the lead just before halftime, but Wilkinson screwed her volley just wide of the target, after a perfect cross from Rennie, following a quick transition prompted by Hassett.

Veteran Wilkinson, who has only scored once at this level in almost three years, looked down on confidence, which was unfortunate as most of the first half chances fell her way, including another when she was released by Katie Bowen but scuffed her left foot effort from close range Compared to the previous two games, the first half passing was crisp – though still not always clean – but there were some nice sequences.

Goalkeeper Erin Nayler was mostly untroubled in the first period – apart from one dash to intercept – while Neville scrambled back with a vital covering tackle late in the half.

Paige Satchell replaced Rennie at the break, before Steinmetz was replaced in the 56th minute by Kate Taylor, with Bowen moving into midfield. It was a surprise – unless there was another reason – as the Western Sydney player had been among the Ferns’ best and they lost shape from there.

A heavy first touch from Satchell cost another opportunity, before Hassett was smashed in an nasty collision, copping an elbow to the head from Larroquette, continuing after a six minute stoppage.

But the Ferns had lost momentum – and fell victim to another soft goal, with defenders guilty of ball watching. Just like on Monday, there was a wonderful chipped assist, as Larroquette beat the offside trap, then calmly finished after rounding Nayler, who was perhaps slow to sense the danger.

Indiah-Paige Riley, Ava Collins and Foster were late substitutes. Foster made an impact, as she got forward and contributed some raking passes, but the Ferns didn’t really go close again.

Football Ferns 0

Argentina 1 (Mariana Larroquette 77′) Halftime 0-0