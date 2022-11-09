Football Ferns power rankings: New Zealand’s top 40 footballers

The Football Ferns ahead of a friendly earlier this year. Photo / Photosport

With the Fifa World Cup just over eight months away, competition is heating up for places in the Football Ferns squad to contest the tournament on home soil.

Who are the contenders for coach Jitka Klimkova’s final roster and who are the most important players in the quest for New Zealand’s best World Cup campaign? Jason Pine looks at the candidates.

40. Ava Pritchard - Wellington Phoenix, NZ

39. Aniela Jensen - University of the Pacific, USA

38. Marisa Van Der Meer - Wellington Phoenix, NZ

37. Michaela Foster - Wellington Phoenix, NZ

36. Michaela Robertson - Wellington Phoenix, NZ

35. Milly Clegg - Wellington Phoenix, NZ

34. Hannah Blake - University of Michigan, USA

33. Grace Wisnewski - Wellington Phoenix, NZ

32. Mackenzie Barry - Wellington Phoenix, NZ

31. Lily Alfeld - Wellington Phoenix, NZ

30. Anna Green - Sydney FC, Australia

Debuted in 2006, but has appeared only sporadically in the last few years. Sent a reminder of her quality with a spectacular goal against Australia in April.

29. Emma Rolston - Wellington Phoenix, NZ

Has returned to her hometown for the upcoming A-League season and determined to push for a place in the national coach’s plans.

28. Ashleigh Ward - Southampton, England

Signed her first professional contract in August and has been mentioned more prominently in Ferns selection discussions in recent times.

27. Ally Green - Valerenga, Norway

Having played for Australia at under-20 level, she shifted allegiance recently to New Zealand and debuted in the June clash with Wales.

26. Ava Collins - St John’s University, USA

Has impressed hugely at age-group level for New Zealand and was handed a debut by Klimkova in her first match in charge. Still just 20, with a bright future ahead.

Ava Collins at Football Ferns training session in Carson, California. Photo / Photosport

25. Grace Jale - Canberra United, Australia

Returned to the international arena this year after a four-year absence and offers energy and an eye for goal in the attacking third. Was the top scorer for the Phoenix in their debut A-League season.

24. Elizabeth Anton - Perth Glory, Australia

Highly regarded at her club side as a player with high intensity, but also a calming influence. In a battle for defensive spots in the Ferns squad, but has been regularly selected by Klimkova since she took charge.

23. Erin Nayler - Umea IK, Sweden

In a goalkeeping logjam, with Victoria Esson and Anna Leat pushing their cases recently. Still in the top three stoppers, and brings vast experience to the group.

22. Gabi Rennie - Arizona State University, USA

Just 21 years old, but has already chalked up 16 caps, mainly from the bench. Has the happy knack of popping up in the right place to score goals, making her an ideal impact player.

21. Daisy Cleverley - HB Koge, Denmark

A constant in Klimkova’s squads, without really pushing for a regular starting spot. Playing at a decent European level and has time on her side.

Daisy Cleverley. Photo / Photosport

20. Kate Taylor - Wellington Phoenix, NZ

The teenage defender was Wellington’s best player last season and has the faith of Klimkova, who handed her a debut against Norway earlier this year and has used her in every game since. A future New Zealand captain?

19. Alyssa Whinham - Wellington Phoenix, NZ

Uncapped, but one of the most exciting young New Zealand talents to emerge for many years. Provides an x-factor and attacking ability that few others can muster.

18. Malia Steinmetz - Western Sydney Wanderers, Australia

Brought out of the international wilderness by Klimkova last year and impressed at the base of New Zealand’s midfield. Confrontational and tough-tackling, she clearly enjoys the cut and thrust of football at this level.

17. Betsy Hassett - Wellington Phoenix, NZ

New Zealand’s fourth-most capped international and a combative, gutsy midfielder with a wide range of passing. No longer a first choice in the starting side, but certainly a member of any Ferns squad.

16. Katie Bowen - Melbourne City, Australia

A loyal servant for over a decade and a starter in 12 of Klimkova’s 14 matches as coach. Might not impact games as much as before, but still provides a cool head in New Zealand’s engine-room.

15. Meikayla Moore - Glasgow City, Scotland

Has been a virtual ever-present in the New Zealand side for the last five years, clocking up a half-century of caps. Fully committed and able to play centrally or at fullback, her value to the Ferns is unquestionable.

Meikayla Moore celebrates a goal with Ali Riley. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

14. Jacqui Hand - Aland United, Finland

Has made an instant impact since debuting off the bench in Klimkova’s first match in charge, then scoring a maiden goal in her third appearance. Provides an aerial threat and at 23 is quickly learning the ropes.

13. Hannah Wilkinson - Melbourne City, Australia

Has led the line for New Zealand for well over a decade, bringing experience and a physical presence to the Ferns attack. The goals haven’t flowed as often in recent times, but she is a player who enjoys the big occasion.

12. Anna Leat - Aston Villa, England

A challenger for the No 1 goalkeeping spot and at just 21 has the world at her feet. Athletic, authoritative and able to distribute well, she is the future, and maybe even the present.

11. Annalie Longo - Christchurch United, NZ

Her reintroduction against Norway after almost a year away added instant impact to New Zealand’s midfield and showed the value of her experience, doggedness and skill. Faces a race against time to be ready for the World Cup, having suffered a serious knee injury against Mexico in September, but a rusted-on starter if fit.

10. Victoria Esson - Rangers, Scotland

Has established herself as the first-choice goalkeeper in 2022, although Leat will push her all the way in the coming years. A terrific shot-stopper who has saved New Zealand several times in recent outings.

9. Claudia Bunge - Melbourne Victory, Australia

One of New Zealand’s most consistent players of the last 12 months, she has cemented a place in the heart of the Ferns defence, starting the last nine games. Still just 23, she could easily play three World Cups for her country.

8. Paige Satchell - Wellington Phoenix, NZ

A constant in the starting side in recent times and the scorer of an eye-catching goal against South Korea to mark Klimkova’s first win in the charge. Pace to burn and if she can slightly improve her end product, she’ll be a handful for any international defence.

Paige Satchell in action against Japan. Photo / Photosport

7. Indiah-Paige Riley - Fortuna Hjorring, Denmark

Australia’s loss is New Zealand’s gain with the 20-year-old striker shifting allegiance and debuting for the Ferns against Mexico in September. Energetic and quick, she adds a new dimension to the side’s attacking options.

6. Rebekah Stott - Brighton & Hove Albion, England

Her recovery from Hodgkin’s lymphoma, culminating with a return to international football against Iceland in February, was one of the more remarkable and emotional sports stories of the year. Adds heart, experience and versatility, and able to play in central defence or defensive midfield.

5. Olivia Chance - Celtic, Scotland

Has become more prominent in recent times, starting more games under Klimkova than any other player. Always capable of creating opportunities in the front third and is playing at a good level in Scotland.

4. Ali Riley - Angel City, USA

The captain and a constantly positive force inside any team environment. At 35, and on the verge of reaching the 150-cap milestone, next year’s World Cup would be a fitting swansong for a player who’s been in the national fold for 15 years.

3. CJ Bott - Leicester City, England

One of the most rapid improvers in recent times and at 27 is reaching the peak of her footballing powers. Tenacious, able to play fullback or further advanced, and capable of spectacular goals.

CJ Bott of New Zealand. Photo / Photosport

2. Ria Percival - Tottenham Hotspur, England

A powerhouse in the Ferns midfield and vastly experienced for club and country, with more caps (161) than any other New Zealander. Is on the road to recovery after tearing her ACL in April, and will be crucial to the side’s success in July next year.

Ria Percival controls the ball. Jenny Chuang / www.photosport.nz

1. Abby Erceg - North Carolina Courage, USA

New Zealand’s best female footballer for several years, with the only question mark her inconsistent international availability, having played just twice since the Tokyo Olympics. A rock in defence, mixing experience and supreme fitness with composure and competitiveness, the Ferns will lean heavily on her in mid-2023.