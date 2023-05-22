Football Ferns captain Ali Riley and the team during a huddle. Photo / Photosport

With the Fifa World Cup now just two months away, Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková is overseeing a final training camp before naming her squad for the historic tournament on home soil. Who are the most important players in New Zealand’s quest for a best ever senior World Cup, and who will make (and miss out on) the 23-strong roster? Jason Pine updates the Football Ferns power rankings (previous position in brackets).

40. (NEW ENTRY) Murphy Sheaff (Jacksonville Dolphins, United States)

39. (39) Aniela Jensen (University of the Pacific, United States)

38. (NEW ENTRY) Maggie Jenkins (UCF Knights, United States)

37. (27) Ally Green (AGF, Denmark)

36. (34) Hannah Blake (Perth Glory, Australia)

35. (28) Ashleigh Ward (Southampton, England)

34. (29) Emma Rolston (Wellington Phoenix, NZ)

33. (31) Lily Alfeld (Wellington Phoenix, NZ)

32. (38) Marisa van der Meer (Wellington Phoenix, NZ)

31. (19) Alyssa Whinham (Wellington Phoenix, NZ)

30. (NEW ENTRY) Brianna Edwards (Wellington Phoenix, NZ)

A solid season between the sticks for the Wellington Phoenix led to a first inclusion in a New Zealand squad, without actually debuting. Will need an injury to one of the top three keepers to feature in the World Cup squad, but would be a worthy addition if called upon.

29. (NEW ENTRY) Grace Wisnewski (Wellington Phoenix, NZ)

A strong A-League season earned her a Ferns debut against the USA in January, where she refused to take a backward step to the reigning world champions. Will wear the Fern many more times in the future.

28. (26) Ava Collins (St John’s University, United States)

Having impressed in age-group international football, she was handed a debut in Klimková’s first game in charge. Still only 21, she’s been in and out of the New Zealand squad in the time since, so this may be a World Cup too early for her.

27. (20) Kate Taylor (Wellington Phoenix, NZ)

Looks every inch a future cornerstone of the Ferns defence, but may be squeezed out of this NZ squad by the more experienced players ahead of her in the queue. Plenty of time on her side and a bright career to look forward to.

26. (24) Liz Anton (Perth Glory, Australia)

Has been a regular feature in New Zealand squads over the last two years, but was curiously omitted from the most recent tour. Highly regarded at club level and guaranteed to fulfil any defensive brief with assurance and composure.

25. (32) Mackenzie Barry (Wellington Phoenix, NZ)

Mackenzie Barry in action. Photo / Getty Images

Her no-nonsense A-League defending caught the eye of the national coach and she has since earned seven caps, all off the bench. Her ability to play centrally or at fullback in equally robust fashion might possibly see her bolt into the World Cup 23.

24. (21) Daisy Cleverley (HB Køge, Denmark)

A constant in Klimková's squads without ever really cementing a spot in the starting midfield. On the cusp of the World Cup squad, but may just miss out if Annalie Longo can prove her fitness. This won’t be her last chance though, with time on her side.

23. (23) Erin Nayler (IFK Norrköping, Sweden)

New Zealand’s most experienced current goalkeeper and first-choice for much of the last decade, but now very much a backup to Anna Leat and Vic Esson. The World Cup may be her international swansong, although she’s unlikely to feature.

22. (NEW ENTRY) Grace Neville (London City Lionesses, England)

Making a late run for the World Cup squad, having featured in four NZ matches so far this year. Has impressed in England’s second tier and while she is a genuine fullback by trade, could also play in a wing-back role. Won’t start in New Zealand’s best eleven, but may well sneak into the squad for July.

21. (15) Meikayla Moore (Glasgow City, Scotland)

Having been a virtual ever-present in the Football Ferns over the last five years, Moore has fallen down the centre-back pecking order in recent times, but still offers experience and versatility across the New Zealand backline.

20. (22) Gabi Rennie (Arizona State University, United States)

A regular in the Ferns in the last two years, but as a striker, her goal output hasn’t matched her effort, failing to find the back of the net in her last 17 games for New Zealand. Will run all day for her side, but needs to add a cutting edge to that enthusiasm in order to take the next step.

19. (35) Milly Clegg (Wellington Phoenix, NZ)

With the Ferns’ goals having almost completely dried up in the last year, the calls for Clegg’s inclusion in the national side grew too loud for Klimková to ignore, with the teenager handed a debut on the side’s recent European tour. She may be an international novice, but has scored at every level she’s been elevated to so far in her fledgling career.

18. (7) Indiah-Paige Riley (Brisbane Roar, Australia)

It felt as though Klimková may have stolen a gem from under Australia’s noses when the livewire 20-year-old attacker debuted in impressive fashion for New Zealand last year. However, having featured in the last five matches of 2022, she’s been sighted only rarely this year.

17. (13) Hannah Wilkinson (Melbourne City, Australia)

Hannah Wilkinson in action. Photo / Getty Images

Has been a fixture in New Zealand’s starting side for several years, but her international goalscoring output has been lacking in recent times, with just two goals in her last 16 games for the Ferns. Her endeavour and effort can never be questioned but goals pay the rent and they simply haven’t been forthcoming.

16. (8) Paige Satchell (Wellington Phoenix, NZ)

Pace to burn but too often lacking an end-product, which has seen her used most often as an impact substitute rather than a starting player in the last few outings. That may well be her role to play at the World Cup, where she can hopefully add a finishing touch to her regular and rapid forays down the right flank.

15. (16) Katie Bowen (Melbourne City, Australia)

A fixture in the New Zealand side for several years and used in a couple of different roles by Klimková during her tenure. Will undoubtedly be part of the World Cup squad, but her involvement may not be as significant as it has been up to now.

14. (12) Anna Leat (Aston Villa, England)

Started two of Klimková's first three matches in charge, but has been sighted just twice from the bench in the 20 games since. Has arguably the highest performance ceiling of any current New Zealand goalkeeper, but has been starved of the opportunities to prove it at international level.

13. (18) Malia Steinmetz (Western Sydney Wanderers, Australia)

Klimková ended Steinmetz’s rather mystifying international hiatus when she took the reins two years ago and in the time since, she has repaid that faith with a series of consistently solid performances at the base of New Zealand’s midfield. Relishes the cut and thrust of the often unseen footballing battles.

12. (11) Annalie Longo (unattached)

In a race against time to be fit after rupturing her ACL against Mexico in September. Her presence would provide an immeasurable boost for the Ferns, who always look better when she’s running things in New Zealand’s engine-room. Klimková will have everything crossed for her return.

11. (14) Jacqui Hand (Aland United, Finland)

Has quickly come to grips with international football and appeals as a genuine starting option in a wide attacking role after catching the eye in the most recent matches against Iceland and Nigeria. Also provides the bonus of an aerial goalscoring threat.

10. (37) Michaela Foster (Wellington Phoenix, NZ)

Football Ferns head coach Jitka Klimková talks to Michaela Foster. Photo / Photosport

Has bolted in spectacular fashion from outside the selection frame a year ago to likely starter in the World Cup opener. After a superb maiden season with the Phoenix, she moved seamlessly into the international fold, with her set-piece ability off both feet an enormous asset.

9. (4) Ali Riley (Angel City, United States)

Not at her best in recent outings, but still influential as the side’s long-time captain. Foster’s meteoric rise may push her across to right-back, but she’s still in line to lead her country in what will likely be her international farewell.

8. (25) Grace Jale (Canberra United, Australia)

While she’s been used recently in a wide role for New Zealand, her best position is centre forward, especially given the side’s lack of goalscoring in recent matches. Should be given the opportunity to lead the line at the World Cup.

7. (10) Victoria Esson (Rangers, Scotland)

Her reputation grows with every outing and even with Leat pushing hard, Esson has become the side’s undisputed number one goalkeeper. A terrific shot-stopper and fine all-round custodian who will rightly take the gloves in the World Cup opener.

6. (17) Betsy Hassett (Wellington Phoenix, NZ)

Suffered broken ribs in the last Ferns match against Nigeria and is in a race to be fully fit in time for July, but showed the value of her experience and wholehearted commitment during her maiden season with the Phoenix. A tireless worker in midfield and key cog in the Ferns machine.

5. (9) Claudia Bunge (Melbourne Victory, Australia)

One of the most consistent players during Klimková's tenure, displaying quality and maturity well beyond her 23 years. The best out-and-out centre back in the squad, mixing robust defence with on-the-ball composure.

4. (2) Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur, England)

Her return from long-term injury has come in the nick of time for New Zealand, who desperately need her steely determination and unmatched international experience to navigate their way through World Cup group play. No one has played more often for New Zealand at senior level and few players can match her indefatigable grit.

3. (5) Olivia Chance (Celtic, Scotland)

Olivia Chance (centre) in action. Photo / Photosport

The sight of New Zealand’s most creative player limping from the field during April’s clash with Iceland was enough to increase the worry-lines on the faces of her coach and NZ fans alike, but thankfully the injury wasn’t as bad as first feared. Not much is constructed in the Ferns’ attacking third without Chance’s involvement and no player has appeared more often under Klimková, so her presence is absolutely crucial.

2. (6) Rebekah Stott (Brighton and Hove Albion, England)

Rebekah Stott in action. Photo / Photosport

A team with Stott in it is immediately improved, with her greatest current value seeming to be in the heart of a back-four which will need to be watertight if the Ferns are to progress at this World Cup. She also has the valuable ability to bring the ball out from the back and her fairytale return from serious illness to resume playing top-flight football just adds another layer to her legend.

1. (3) CJ Bott (Leicester City, England)

CJ Bott in action. Photo / Photosport

The best demonstration of her importance to the side is their drop in performance without her. In New Zealand’s capitulation against Portugal in February, she was the one bright spot, showing the value of playing at a high level for her club side. She brings energy, pace, competitiveness and versatility and can also score goals. New Zealand’s best player.

Possible World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Victoria Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler.

Defenders: CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Meikayla Moore, Grace Neville, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott.

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Betsy Hassett, Annalie Longo, Ria Percival, Indiah-Paige Riley, Malia Steinmetz.

Forwards: Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson.