Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova. Photo / Photosport

Ferns concerns

Coach Jitka Klimkova can’t shoulder all the blame for the Football Ferns dire form approaching the World Cup – there’s also the glaring dearth of top-class talent.

However, the buck tends to stop with the coach and this is the best resourced women’s team New Zealand has had. They’ve taken international priority over the men and played a huge amount of games together but are still lacking basic cohesion.

Players don’t seem to know their roles or understand the system they are playing, and somehow the coach’s thinking always comes across as muddled.

Against Nigeria this week, when the Ferns were 2-0 down, their next three subs were a defensive midfielder and two defenders. Milly Clegg, the precocious young striker considered New Zealand’s best future goalscoring possibility, only got subbed on in the 86th minute.

There’s a growing suspicion Klimkova may not be the best person to lead this campaign, but it’s probably too late to axe her. However, maybe they should sack whoever it was who signed her on a six-year contract.

The other passing thought is whether the code owes Andreas Heraf an apology.

Heraf briefly served as Ferns coach in 2018 until he made controversial negative comments about the quality of his players and their ability to compete after a home loss to Japan. Thirteen players then made complaints about the team environment under him, and he was quickly thrown under the bus. But in retrospect, did Heraf have a point?

Cowboys too quick on the draw

It’s easy to forget there are 17 teams in the NRL, given the Warriors last night faced the North Queensland Cowboys for the second time in just four weeks, having also played the Newcastle Knights twice already this season.

Why have two matches against the same opposition in such a close period of time when there are 12 other teams that Warriors still haven’t played this season?

Boomfa, Marshall’s gone

The news that Justin Marshall has missed selection for Sky TV’s Rugby World Cup commentary team in France (with Grant Nisbett, Mils Muliaina, Jeff Wilson and Kirstie Stanway getting the nod ahead of him) leaves one major question unanswered.

Who on the commentary team is now going to fulfil Marshall’s traditional role of telling the ref he’s wrong and then speaking over the top of the on-field explanation for decisions so viewers can’t hear for themselves?

But no matter how annoying Marshall can be, he does add analysis, colour and context and it is hard to see any of the others in the commentary team matching that. That’s perhaps a wider reflection of the modest job Sky TV has done in refreshing its commentary talent over the years.

Rubbish nicknames

Sports chat on Twitter this week pondered whether the Taranaki Mountain Airs basketball team or Canterbury netballers the Mainland Tactix represented New Zealand’s weirdest sports team nickname.

Tactix has the edge insofar as it has no relevance or connection to the Mainland area while tactics have been in desperately short supply throughout much of their history.

But other good shouts included the Highlanders in Super Rugby, given Dunedin starts at sea level, and its Scottish colonists were mostly lowlanders. The Hawke’s Bay Hawks (basketball) were commended for the sheer lack of effort that went into such a name. Bay of Plenty Volcanix (women’s rugby) caused less of an eruption, but still got the lava flowing. There was also retrospective recognition for the Christchurch City Shiners (rugby league).

Meanwhile in terms of national team nicknames, falling into the slightly desperate category are the lawn bowls team, the Black Jacks, Black Fins (underwater hockey), Mat Blacks (men’s Indoor bowls) and Ice Blacks (men’s ice hockey).

Banger or clanger

The “official chant” for the Fifa Women’s World Cup – the Unity Beat - was revealed this week and it is either a banger or a clanger, depending on how you judge the cringe factor with these things.

It goes “Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh” (just keep repeating) so it’s not quite spokeswoman-for-a-generation stuff, but is designed for global appeal with no hard-to-remember lyrics.

It’s meant to unite crowds at every game and hype up the occasion (in case anyone attending a World Cup match is not already pumped).

The official word was this is “a global chant for a global tournament” and not “an Aussie or Kiwi thing”. Indeed, many would argue official chants are not even a football thing, unless you’re American.

First XV results

More schoolboy first XV pre-season results:

Rotorua Boys’ High 44 De La Salle College 5; St Paul’s Collegiate 32 Palmerston North Boys’ High 17; Feilding High 27 St Pat’s Silverstream 19; Dannevirke High 38 Te Aute College 15; Hastings Boys’ High 31 Kelston Boys’ High 26; Otago Boys’ High 24 King’s College 22; St Pat’s Wellington 12 St Bede’s College 38; Christchurch Boys’ High 36 King’s College 33.