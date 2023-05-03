Maia Jackman in action for the Football Ferns in 2010. Photo / Photosport

An administrative error has meant a Football Ferns great’s nine-minute stint in a club game, after more than a decade off the field, has cost Western Springs a victory despite a 5-0 win.

Having a player of former Football Fern Maia Jackman’s calibre return to the Northern Regional Football League (NRFL) would be like former All Black Richie McCaw returning to his old stomping ground at Christchurch Rugby Club.

The 47-year-old’s return to competitive level — a first in 11 years — was celebrated as she took the park for her new club Western Springs. Her side went on to win 5-0 over freshly promoted Hibiscus Coast.

But the novelty quickly ran off when it was discovered that Jackman happened to be entered illegitimately on the team sheet in the opening round of the NRFL.

The case was taken to New Zealand Football, where Western Springs were stripped of their victory which was replaced with a 3-0 defeat.

The matter was in the hands of Northern Region Football (NRF) originally, which dismissed the issue disputed by Hibiscus Coast. The Coast then counter-appealed the result and took it to the governing body.

“After a federation disciplinary process, the matter is currently before New Zealand Football’s disciplinary committee,” NRF told the Herald.

Jackman entered the field in the 81st minute. At that point, Western Springs were up 4-0 before clinching one more in the 87th.

The Herald understands a wrong player account was used on the registration system as the 50-cap Football Fern had two different accounts.

One account was from when she played at club level and another at international level, which was reportedly created through Oceania Football Confederation. One of those accounts was also said to have the wrong birthday entered. It was reportedly a system error out of anyone’s control.

Now five weeks from that opening match, Western Springs sit second from bottom on the NRFL premiership table instead of fourth, had their initial victory counted.

Western Springs, who were the 2022 National League runners-up, await the verdict from the governing body which is still under review.

Since the muck-up, Western Springs has been able to use Jackman because the error was fixed. However, the side haven’t managed a result like they did that first week.

In the fixtures that followed, they’ve drawn with Hamilton Wanderers and West Coast Rangers. They also lost 3-0 to Eastern Suburbs, who defeated them in last year’s National League grand final.

Despite the bad run of results and unfortunate admin errors, Western Springs head coach Ryan Faithfull said there were plenty of positives that come with signing a player like Jackman.

“It’s pretty fantastic really,” Faithfull told the Herald.

“It’s the things she (Jackman) brings into the dressing room and the mana she has in the game ... All the young girls can go to and ask for support and go to for experience.

“What she can bring from her experiences internationally and nationally and the wealth of knowledge that she has to help support the younger players coming through is tremendous.”

New Zealand Football did not wish to comment.