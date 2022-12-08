Football Ferns players celebrate. Photo / Photosport

The Football Ferns’ schedule ahead of the World Cup next year has become clearer, with confirmation of two more games in February.

The Ferns will play Argentina in Auckland and Hamilton, with the games running in parallel with the World Cup playoff tournament.

That tournament will feature 10 teams from five different continents vying for the last three spots at Fifa’s global showpiece.

Alongside the playoff event, the Ferns have games against Portugal (17 February) and Argentina (20 and 23 February).

The Ferns have played Argentina twice before, with a 1-0 win in 2008 and a 2-0 victory just ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

However, Argentina have made great strides in recent years and impressed at the last world tournament in France.

They managed draws against Japan and Scotland, along with a narrow 1-0 defeat to England.

Argentina is ranked 29 by Fifa, behind Brazil and Colombia in South America.

They finished third in the Copa America in July to qualify for the World Cup.

“As we get closer to the World Cup, part of our focus moves to how we can adapt to and perform in these high-pressure environments,” said Ferns coach Jitka Klimková.

“Playing games during the playoff tournament is a valuable piece of our preparation puzzle. Playing at Waikato and North Harbour stadiums give us further opportunities to play in other areas of Aotearoa and continue connecting with our fans across the country.”

2023 Football Ferns friendlies

Wednesday 18 January - v United States, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 4pm

Saturday 21 January - v United States, Eden Park, Auckland 4pm

Friday 17 February - v Portugal, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, 7pm

Monday 20 February - v Argentina, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, 7pm

Thursday 23 February - v Argentina, North Harbour Stadium, Auckland, 7pm