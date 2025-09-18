Football Fern’s five concussions: ‘You can’t muck around with your brain’

“Luckily, I was fine, but you just have to be so careful.”
Riley has a big career ahead of her for club and country. She has played 29 internationals for the Ferns and scored seven goals. It was a scary feeling to have ongoing concussion symptoms.
“I have a lot I still want to achieve so it has freaked me out a bit. I try not to worry about it and anytime I have symptoms I manage them well and put my wellbeing first.”
The Ferns have performed well of late – defeating Costa Rica in a two-match series and beating Venezuela in their latest game in June. Riley is excited about what the team can achieve under new coach Michael Mayne.
“The main thing he is stressing is buy-in from the players,” she said. “It’s a long road to the World Cup [in 2027] and he has been talking about being all-in so we can understand each other and the style of play he wants to implement.”
Last year, ACC launched the National Concussion Guidelines for community sport and Riley said they are a great initiative for football.
The guidelines provide principles and advice for the sports community and health professionals to recognise concussion and manage return to play in a consistent way.
ACC injury prevention leader Nat Hardaker said the growth in the women’s game is exciting.
“We do see that female players have a higher rate of concussion than male players,” she said.
“Although that difference is not yet fully understood, there are some data that show females close their eyes earlier before the header and use less protective body positioning, potentially leaving them more vulnerable to injury.
“This is actionable; good skill and technique can reduce the risk of injury.”
Hardaker said if a player does suffer a concussion, research shows good early management can improve long-term outcomes.
“Listen to how you feel. It’s not something to rush, or to push, because they are so serious and they can be really dangerous if you don’t treat them right.
“Be honest and report your symptoms if you feel like anything is not quite right.”
National Concussion Guidelines – Fact box
The guidelines present an opportunity to improve the health outcomes and wellbeing for people who play community sport by introducing a standardised approach to managing concussion.
The key changes are: (1) When a player suffers a concussion, they must be symptom-free for 14 days post-injury before a graduated return to play. (2) They must complete a minimum period of 21 days away from full competition before clearance to return. (3) Medical clearance must be obtained before return to play.
The four Rs of concussion management
Recognise (the signs and symptoms of concussion)
Remove (the person from play)
Refer (to a medical doctor to confirm diagnosis and provide treatment)
Recover (before returning to school/work and sport)