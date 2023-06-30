The Football Ferns World Cup squad. Photo / Photosport

Football Ferns head coach Jitka Klimková has unveiled her squad for the Fifa Women’s World Cup, with veteran defender Meikayla Moore the surprise omission.

Moore, who infamously scored an own goal hat-trick last year for the Ferns in their 5-0 defeat to the USA, has missed out on the final 23-player squad and was only included as one of three training partners for the side during the tournament.

Among the notable inclusions are the return of experienced players Annalie Longo and Ria Percival, who both suffered major knee injuries last year, and 17-year-old Wellington Phoenix striker Milly Clegg.

The squad features 10 players who will make their World Cup debut.

Klimková said she was proud of the work of all the extended squad during the two-month selection process.

“Firstly, I want to acknowledge all 38 players who have been involved in our training programme leading into the tournament, especially the final group who were part of the process until this week.

“They are all valued members of the Football Ferns whānau, they should feel proud to represent the best footballers in Aotearoa and have given us some very challenging selection decisions to make.

“Congratulations to our final 23 players selected. I have absolute faith they will give everything for our team and the country come July.”

She was delighted with the squad’s mix of experience and youth.

“I believe we have selected a good balance of youth and experience across the squad, from the 10 players making their debuts to other members of the group who have appeared at multiple Fifa Women’s World Cups.

“With the extra motivation and excitement surrounding the event on home soil, we now need the country to get behind the team as we look to inspire our nation and deliver one of our best ever performances at a Fifa Women’s World Cup.”

New Zealand and Australia are co-hosting the tournament, which kicks off on 20 July at Eden Park, when the Ferns play Norway.

Football Ferns squad

Elizabeth Anton (18/0) Perth Glory, Australia*

CJ Bott (37/2) Leicester City, England

Katie Bowen (92/3) Unattached

Claudia Bunge (20/0) Melbourne Victory, Australia*

Olivia Chance (43/2) Celtic, Scotland

Milly Clegg (2/0) Unattached*

Daisy Cleverley (31/2) HB Køge, Denmark

Victoria Esson (14/0) Rangers, Scotland

Michaela Foster (4/0) Unattached*

Jacqui Hand (12/1) Åland United, Finland*

Betsy Hassett (143/13) Stjarnan, Iceland

Grace Jale (17/2) Unattached*

Anna Leat (9/0) Aston Villa, England*

Annalie Longo (127/15) Unattached

Erin Nayler (84/0) IFK Norrköping, Sweden

Ria Percival (161/15) Tottenham Hotspur, England

Gabi Rennie (24/2) Arizona State University, USA*

Ali Riley (152/2) Angel City, USA

Indiah-Paige Riley (7/0) Unattached*

Paige Satchell (42/2) Unattached

Malia Steinmetz (18/0) Unattached*

Rebekah Stott (89/4) Brighton & Hove Albion, England

Hannah Wilkinson (113/28) Melbourne City, Australia

*Fifa Women’s World Cup debut

In addition to the 23 players named, Ava Collins, Meikayla Moore and Kate Taylor will join as training partners for the tournament.

Football Ferns schedule

Upcoming international friendlies:

Monday 10 July 2023: New Zealand vs Vietnam (5.30pm) - McLean Park, Ahuriri Napier

Upcoming Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 fixtures:

Thursday 20 July 2023: New Zealand vs Norway (7pm) - Eden Park, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland

Tuesday 25 July 2023: New Zealand vs Philippines (5.30pm) - Wellington Regional Stadium, Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington

Sunday 30 July 2023: New Zealand vs Switzerland (7pm) - Dunedin Stadium, Ōtepoti Dunedin