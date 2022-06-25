Football Ferns fall to Norway

Paige Satchell with the ball during the Football Ferns clash against Norway. Photosport

The Football Ferns have been outdone by Norway 2-0 in their international friendly in Ullevaal overnight.

The Ferns beat the Norwegians for the first time in 40 years back in 2019, winning 1-0, but couldn't repeat the dose today.

The Football Ferns, ranked 11 places behind Norway, pushed the hosts and created chances but failed to convert them.

Norway striker Ada Hegerberg opened the scoring for the hosts in the 34th minute as they took a 1-0 lead into the break.

Hegerberg, the 2018 women's Ballon d'Or winner, has recently returned to international football after quitting in 2017 because of a dispute with the Norwegian Football Federation over the treatment of women's football in the country.

Paige Satchell looked to even the scores in the 48th minute but her header was ruled out for offside.

Norway scored a second in the 95th minute through Guro Bergsvand to close out the win.

New Zealand end their European Tour against world number 31 Wales on Wednesday.

